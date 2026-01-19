Humans are going back to the moon, and the internet can't handle it. Human spaceflight gets public attention like few other endeavours. In early 2026, as NASA is preparing to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years, hype is building across social media and space forums phenomenally.

The Artemis II mission seems to be a next-level moment in the history of space exploration, using the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft to take 4 astronauts on a 10-day journey around the lunar sphere. As with all big moments in human achievement, people around the world have been sharing reactions, jokes and memes online.

Now, a specific subset of responses has taken flight, no pun intended, with internet users greeting NASA's official crew photograph and mission updates with superhero-themed memes. These go from light-hearted pleas for superpowers to comparisons with comic book characters, some went even so far as to give a doomsday version of trolling.

What Is the Artemis II Mission and Who Are the Astronauts

Artemis II is NASA's next big step in returning humans to the Moon after years. It forms part of the full Artemis programme, which plans not only to go through the lunar environment but also to establish a sustainable human presence there and even pave the way for future missions to Mars.

Moreover, the mission will be the first crewed flight of both the Space Launch System, NASA's most powerful rocket, and the Orion spacecraft, which is made for deep space travel. It follows the uncrewed Artemis I test flight and aims to verify the performance of critical systems with astronauts aboard.

Now, scheduled to launch no earlier than early February 2026, with possible windows extending into April, Artemis II will last approximately 10 days. The spacecraft will not attempt to land on the Moon's surface. Instead, it will travel in a free-return trajectory, passing around the Moon and using the Moon's gravity to sling the crew back to Earth. This path will take the astronauts farther from Earth than any human has travelled in more than 50 years.

Furthermore, the crew comprises four highly experienced astronauts. Leading the mission as commander is NASA's Reid Wiseman, supported by NASA colleagues Victor Glover and Christina Koch. The fourth crew member is Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency, showing a continued spirit of international cooperation. Together, they bring a mix of military, engineering and spaceflight experience to the mission. During the flight, the astronauts will monitor life support and navigation systems, test communication equipment and conduct operations that will inform future Artemis missions, including Artemis III, which aims to land humans on the Moon's surface.

Furthermore, preparation for Artemis II has been grand. NASA personnel have pulled out the SLS and Orion stack to Launch Complex-39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where system tests and launch rehearsals are underway. A 'wet dress rehearsal' fuels the rocket and checks launch systems before the crew boards for the real launch.

Viral Reactions and Superhero Meme Culture

Now, as news and official images from NASA have come out online, many people have taken to social media with imaginative and humorous commentary. Among the most viral trends are superhero memes and jokes, which have trended alongside official Artemis II posts. One user repeated the playful plea, 'Pls come back with superpowers', a line that has gotten nearly 2 million views and many replies.

Pls come back with superpowers Pls come back with superpowers Pls come back with superpowers https://t.co/Z3WR6epzQm — Hernandy D. Morales (@hernandy_s) January 18, 2026

Another comment joked, 'Pls come back with fantastic superpowers', referencing the superhero characters from the Fantastic Four comics.

Pls come back with fantastic superpowers — Trendy (@trendyvers) January 18, 2026

In fact, their official NASA portrait gave out Fantastic 4 vibes to a lot of people. Check these tweets out.

However, not all of the memes were purely celebratory. Some took a darker comedic turn with exaggerated scenarios, such as a tweet reading, 'Please do not come back as superpower zombie', repeated with hilarious absurdity.

Like that can't backfire lol pic.twitter.com/Z6SJaEQcLr — Roberto “RSmokey” Dominguez (@rsmokey2k5) January 18, 2026

They are more likely to come back with a virus that may turn 70% of humans to zombies and most animals to rabbid versions of themselves and if humanity is lucky we may get super powers so as to have a fighting chance and not be wiped out completely — Bagu Bagu (@BaguB47067) January 18, 2026

Others juxtaposed the Artemis crew against well-known fictional stories, including one that contrasted the mission with 'Planet of the Apes', implying a fantastical, if far-fetched, outcome.

Forget Fantastic 4.



From their crew and line up, their destiny is plant of the Apes. Which is definitely the worst outcome because then we’ll nuke ourselves. pic.twitter.com/i4Diq8PlpD — CallMeDreezy2 (@CallMeDreezy2) January 18, 2026

While there was some trolling of the NASA astronauts, too, witty humour did trump controversial remarks.