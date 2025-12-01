Ben Affleck spent this year's Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children. The actor, along with his mother, joined Garner and the kids at her Los Angeles home for a holiday reunion, which came mere months after his highly publicised divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

An exclusive source revealed to People that Garner hosted the Thanksgiving gathering with Affleck and his mother as guests. 'Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined,' the insider said. 'Jen makes it very special. She's such a great chef. She loves having her whole family together too. Ben's always welcome at her house.'

Their three children were present: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner, now aged 19, 16 and 13 respectively.

Prior to the family dinner, Garner participated in a morning charity event for people experiencing homelessness, continuing her annual tradition of volunteering every Thanksgiving.

Are They Getting Back Together?

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and share three children. During their marriage, media reports frequently highlighted Affleck's struggles with alcoholism and its impact on their relationship.

Sources noted that Garner supported him through rehabilitation efforts, and the couple maintained public appearances together for their children even amid speculation about marital difficulties.

The announcement of their separation came in 2015, with the finalisation of their divorce occurring in 2018. Following the conclusion of their marriage, the pair maintained a cooperative co-parenting relationship.

Over the years, they have consistently been spotted supporting their children's endeavours and participating in events together as a family.

Despite occasional speculation about rekindling their romantic relationship, particularly after recent intimate-looking interactions, insiders familiar with Garner's perspective maintain that the connection remains strictly about family.

Garner is reportedly content with her current partner, John Miller, and focused on the well-being of her children.

Meanwhile, Affleck appears at peace. In a recent public comment, he reflected on his co-parenting relationship with Garner: 'I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner, and we've got great kids ... the joy of my life,' he told Access Hollywood.

Affleck and Lopez: From Rekindled Romance to Divorce

Earlier this year, Affleck's personal life captured global attention. The renewed romance between him and Lopez, which started in 2021, resulted in a widely publicised wedding in 2022. Their marriage, however, ended with Lopez initiating divorce proceedings in August 2024.

The divorce, completed in early 2025, has prompted both individuals to concentrate on their personal journeys. Affleck described the divorce as 'no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue' in a GQ interview.

Previous media coverage highlighted challenges in their relationship, including contrasting personalities and periods of limited communication. Insiders cited Affleck's mood swings and emotional inconsistency as sources of strain. The couple reportedly also faced disputes over shared assets, including their Beverly Hills home, which was listed for sale after the separation.

Sources say Lopez is now happy, concentrating on her career and children, and not pursuing a new relationship. Affleck, for his part, is described as 'healthy, single and enjoying life.'

Following the divorce, he has reportedly shifted his focus toward work and, notably, his children.

Navigating Life After Failed Relationships

Affleck's return to Garner and their children this Thanksgiving might carry deeper significance, potentially revealing his current priorities. After years of chaos, considering the divorce, addiction struggles, high-profile romance, and a second marriage breakdown, he seems to be leaning into fatherhood.

In the end, for Affleck, Garner and Lopez alike, the narrative seems to have shifted from high‑glamour romance to the more grounded, yet valuable, patterns of co‑parenting, self‑reflection, and everyday life.