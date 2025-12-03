Public attention has been drawn to Jennifer Lopez once more, after she posted on Instagram a collection of Thanksgiving photos, which seem to suggest that she has not completely got over her ex-spouse Ben Affleck. The 56-year-old singer and actress posted festive images from what eagle-eyed fans identified as the Bel-Air mansion she previously shared with Affleck, reigniting speculation about her emotional attachment to the Hollywood star. The photos show Lopez in her element, preparing a golden-brown turkey, checking on pies in the oven, and posing by her Christmas tree, all captioned: 'These are a few of my favourite things. Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day'.

Fans were quick to note that the home's décor and architectural details matched the luxurious Bel-Air estate the couple purchased together in 2023 for over $60 million. Although the post made no direct reference to Affleck, the association was enough to spark renewed public curiosity about whether Lopez remains emotionally connected to her ex-husband.

Jennifer Lopez's Bel-Air Mansion and Divorce Timeline

The Bel-Air mansion, boasting 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was purchased less than a year after Lopez and Affleck married in July 2022. After separation, the estate was put up for sale at $68 million in mid-2024, but due to a shortage of bids, it was lowered to $59.5 million, and finally, the property was taken off the market in July 2025. According to real estate sources, the decision to take the property off the market was due to the changes in the high-end market conditions and the unwillingness to absorb a large financial loss.

While the mansion remains off the market, Lopez reportedly spent Thanksgiving there with her teenage twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Her Hidden Hills home is still undergoing renovations, making the former marital estate a practical choice for the holiday.

Lopez and Affleck finalised their divorce in January 2025, following a separation filed in August 2024. Lopez, since that time, has shifted her public persona to personal growth and independence. She has been calling herself a happier and more relaxed person who lives alone while she invests time in her kids and business projects.

The pair appeared together at the premiere of Lopez's film Kiss of the Spider Woman in October 2025, with Affleck credited as a producer. The red carpet appearance emphasised a cordial post-divorce relationship and received attention for the amicable dynamic between the former couple.

Jennifer Lopez's Emotional State and Public Speculation

RadarOnline reported that Lopez has not fully moved on from Affleck, quoting a source who claimed she is 'finding any excuse to stay connected' with her ex-husband. The report indicated that Lopez, as a public persona, is able to display herself as finally moving on from the divorce but all the same, might still be emotionally attached to her former marriage.

According to various media sources, Lopez is putting all her efforts into her career and family, which already hints that she is slowly gaining her independence after the divorce. The distinction between public claims of freedom and insider suggestions of lingering attachment is still a source of fan interest.

As per the reports, Affleck was with his former spouse, Jennifer Garner and their three kids during the Thanksgiving celebration, which was completely opposite to Lopez's social media activity. Never before have the different ways of celebrating the occasion brought about such curiosity on Lopez's emotional state and even on the possibility of reconciliation, but still, both actors are sticking to their separate ways.

Lopez and Affleck, through her current film projects, keep a professional relationship which indicates that their personal and business lives still mix. Their financial and professional obligations, together with their highly publicized marriage and divorce, have been the main reason behind the media and public interest in their communications after divorce.