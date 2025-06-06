Electric vehicle (EV) sales across Europe are booming as more consumers make the switch to greener transport. In April alone, over 280,000 plug-in vehicles were registered across the European market, marking a year-on-year increase of 28%.

However, American EV manufacturer Tesla appears to be falling behind as its sales continue to decline across key European markets.

Tesla's Sales Decline in Europe Continues

According to MSN, Tesla's EV sales in Germany, the UK and Italy have now been falling for five consecutive months. In Germany, registrations of Tesla vehicles dropped by 36.2% year-on-year to just 1,210 units. This is in stark contrast to the wider German EV market, which grew by nearly 45%, according to data from Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

The UK has seen a similar trend. While the country's overall EV market expanded by 28%, Tesla's sales fell by more than 45%. Italy followed the same pattern, with Tesla down 20% even as the broader EV sector surged by around 41%.

Tesla's performance is even worse in Portugal and France, where its sales fell by 64% and 67% respectively.

Norway: Tesla's Lone Bright Spot in Europe

Not all European markets are turning away from Tesla. Norway is the notable exception, where the Tesla Model Y has topped sales charts. This pushed the company's Norwegian sales up by an impressive 213% year-on-year.

Why Europeans are Ditching Tesla?

Several factors are driving Tesla's downturn in Europe. Increased competition from established automakers and new EV brands is a major challenge. Political controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk have also been cited as a deterrent for some consumers. In April, Musk made headlines for distancing himself from a potential role in Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla has not yet announced a clear strategy to reverse its European slump. While Musk has blamed factory downtime during the transition to a refreshed Model Y, this updated version has so far failed to gain traction in many European countries.

Top-Selling EVs in Europe in 2025

Tesla has slipped to 12th place in the European EV sales rankings. The following models currently lead the way:

Skoda Elroq (8,098 registrations)

Renault 5 (6,940 registrations)

VW ID.3 (6,771 registrations)

VW ID.7 (6,696 registrations)

VW ID.4 (6,541 registrations)

BYW Seal U (6,059 registrations)

Kia EV3 (6,025 registrations)

Skoda Enyaq (5,385 registrations)

BMW iX1 (5,141 registrations)

Volvo XC60 PHEV (4,918 registrations)

Can Tesla Win Back Europe?

Tesla has previously responded to sales slumps by cutting vehicle prices, but this strategy has been repeated so often that it may no longer be effective. If the company wants to regain momentum in Europe, it will need more than price drops. Innovation, localisation and a stronger understanding of European consumer preferences may be essential for Tesla's revival in this increasingly competitive market.