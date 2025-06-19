Tesla may be gearing up to launch a new variant of its popular electric SUV, as a well-known Tesla hacker has uncovered signs of a six-seater Model Y in the latest software update. The leak has sparked speculation about whether the EV giant is preparing to broaden its lineup to cater to larger families.

The discovery was made by Green, a prominent hacker and Tesla software sleuth who has built a reputation for uncovering unreleased features by delving into Tesla's firmware. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Green revealed that the 'much-rumoured' six-seater configuration appeared in a recent Tesla software update.

Currently, Tesla offers a six-seat layout exclusively for the larger Model X SUV. The Model Y, one of the best-selling EVs globally, is only available in five- and previously in seven-seat variants. The appearance of a six-seat layout in the software suggests that Tesla may be preparing to introduce a new interior configuration for the Model Y, possibly with a 2+2+2 seating arrangement.

Global Rollout Expected for 6-Seater Tesla Model Y

While there has been speculation in recent months about Tesla offering a six-seater Model Y in China, Green's findings suggest the configuration may not be exclusive to that market. According to his post on his official X account, the new layout appears to be intended for a broader rollout, possibly including key markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The much rumored about 6-seater Model Y made an appearance in the firmware.

Unlikely to be China-only as some of the speculations said.



Some weird "slow down to save energy, people typically drive this much slower here to save %%" nav suggestions. — green (@greentheonly) June 16, 2025

Will the 6-Seater Model Y Launch in the US and UK?

According to a report from Electrek, rumours have been circulating that Tesla has already begun offering a six-seater Model Y in China. However, sources familiar with the matter suggested that the model might be limited to that market.

Green, however, contradicted this in his findings, stating that the new variant is not marked as 'China-only.' This suggests that Tesla may plan to release the six-seater Model Y in additional markets, including the United Kingdom and the United States—two of the company's largest consumer bases.

If the information Green uncovered is accurate, it likely means Tesla is in the process of testing or developing the new configuration. However, no official release date or announcement timeline has been confirmed by the company.

What to Expect From the 6-Seater Tesla Model Y

While details are still scarce, EV enthusiasts speculate that the six-seater Model Y could feature a 2+2+2 configuration, with two seats in each of the front, middle, and rear rows. This layout would prioritise passenger comfort and may include captain's chairs in the second row for improved access to the third row.

There is also speculation that this could be the first Model Y to offer a long wheelbase, which would allow for more legroom and storage capacity.

In terms of pricing, analysts believe the new six-seater version could be more expensive than the previous seven-seater variant. This assumption is based on the pricing structure of the Model X, where the six-seat option costs more than the seven-seat configuration.

Could Tesla Bring Back the 7-Seater Model Y?

Tesla did previously offer a seven-seater Model Y, introduced in late 2021 for the US market. It was later released in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, but the configuration has not been available since 2023.

It is believed that Tesla may resume production of the seven-seat version alongside the potential six-seater model. If both variants are launched together, the company could expand its appeal to larger families and those seeking more flexible seating options in an electric SUV.

This strategic move could help Tesla strengthen its foothold in the midsize EV segment, offering greater choice for consumers who prioritise passenger capacity without upgrading to the more expensive Model X.