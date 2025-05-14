Tesla Cybertruck Towed in ‘Limp Mode’ Amid Kids’ Laughter

A Tesla Cybertruck owner's attempt to impress at a children's baseball game in Ohio on 12 May 2025 turned into a viral embarrassment when the electric vehicle's frunk failed, triggering 'limp mode' and requiring a tow.

The incident, witnessed by 28 children who laughed at the situation, has fueled online ridicule and renewed scrutiny of the Cybertruck's reliability.

As Tesla grapples with the fallout, what went wrong, and what does this mean for the EV's reputation?

A Public Breakdown at the Worst Moment

Ernest S. Harbaugh, a proud Cybertruck owner, drove his son to a baseball game in Ohio, expecting to showcase the £78,000 ($100,000) vehicle's futuristic design.

'I took my son to his baseball practice, and 28 kids went from thinking the Cybertruck was cool to pointing and laughing,' Harbaugh shared on a Tesla owners' forum, as reported by Union Rayo on 13 May 2025.

The trouble began when the frunk, where Harbaugh stored his son's gear, refused to open due to a latch failure. The vehicle then entered 'limp mode,' limiting speed to 15 mph, rendering it inoperable.

Desperate, Harbaugh sought advice from online Cybertruck groups, with suggestions ranging from using a hidden bumper button to connecting a 9V battery. None worked, and the truck was towed from the field, sparking laughter from the children.

Posts on X, on 11 May 2025, amplified the story, noting the kids' shift from awe to mockery. The incident, while comical, underscores ongoing concerns about the Cybertruck's mechanical issues since its 2023 launch.

Tesla's Troubled Track Record

The Cybertruck, touted by Tesla as a durable, all-electric truck, has faced repeated criticism for design and reliability flaws. In 2024, over 27,000 units were recalled for rear-view camera issues, marking the fifth recall in under a year, per Reuters.

Earlier incidents include a March 2024 incident where a man was alarmed when his Cybertruck's steering and brakes failed with his wife and toddler in vehicle, and a tire wear issue after just 10,000 km, as noted in a Yahoo News report.

These failures have fueled memes comparing the Cybertruck to a 'dumpster' or 'cartoon prop,' with X users sharing the Ohio incident to highlight its woes.

The Ohio failure stems from a frunk latch malfunction, a known issue that locks the vehicle into emergency mode to prevent further damage. Tesla has not commented publicly, consistent with its silence on prior incidents, leaving owners frustrated.

The company's focus on the Cybertruck's £62,000–£93,000 ($82,000–$123,000) price range and 845-horsepower 'Cyberbeast' model has not quelled doubts about its practicality, especially after high-profile flops like a 2019 window-shattering demo.

Can Tesla Rebuild Trust?

The Ohio incident, while minor, adds to a narrative of Cybertruck unreliability, damaging Tesla's reputation as an EV leader. With only 40,000 units sold in 2024 against a 500,000-unit annual target, per Forbes, Tesla faces challenges in a competitive market with rivals like Ford's electric F-150.

The company is offering discounted financing to boost sales, but public mishaps risk alienating buyers. For owners like Harbaugh, the social sting of ridicule, amplified by viral X posts, may outweigh mechanical fixes.

Tesla must address these recurring issues to restore confidence. As the Cybertruck becomes a meme magnet, the question looms: can Tesla turn the narrative around, or will its flagship truck remain a cautionary tale of overhyped innovation?