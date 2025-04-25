Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who turned an online bookstore into a global juggernaut, is now setting his sights on a new frontier: electric vehicles. Through his investment in Slate Auto, a Michigan-based startup, Bezos is backing a revolutionary EV that's being touted as a potential 'Tesla killer.'

With a jaw-dropping £20,000 ($26,000) price tag and a bold vision for customisation, Slate's affordable electric truck could shake up the automotive world. As Elon Musk's Tesla grapples with delays and declining market share, is this Bezos-backed venture poised to steal the crown?

Discover Slate's Game-Changing Vision

Slate Auto, quietly launched in 2022, isn't your typical EV startup. Backed by Bezos and other heavyweights like Mark Walter, owner of the LA Dodgers, Slate raised £88.8 million ($118 million) in a 2023 Series A round, with plans for a £960 million ($1.27 billion) Series B.

Their mission? To deliver a £20,000 ($26,000) two-seat electric pickup truck by late 2026, undercutting competitors like Tesla's Cybertruck, which starts at £65,788 ($87,444).

Slate's slogan, 'We Build It. You Make It,' hints at a modular design allowing owners to tailor their vehicles—think transforming it into a pickup for moving day or a sleek SUV for a night out, as reported by TheStreet.

This isn't just about affordability. Slate's team, packed with talent from Ford, General Motors, and Harley-Davidson, is leveraging a 'grounded approach' to disrupt the market.

Exploit Tesla's Stumbling Momentum

Tesla, once the undisputed king of EVs, is facing headwinds. In Q1 2025, Tesla's US sales dropped 9%, while overall EV sales rose 11%, according to Cox Automotive. In California, Tesla's market share fell from 55.5% to 43.9%, as rivals like Ford and GM saw EV sales surge.

Tesla's promised budget EV, codenamed E41, has been delayed to late 2025 or 2026, leaving a gap Slate is eager to fill. Musk's focus on high-end models like the Cybertruck, coupled with backlash over his political stances, has frustrated buyers seeking affordable options, as noted in a Forbes report.

Slate's strategic unveiling of a prototype in Los Angeles on 23 April 2025, just before Tesla's Q1 earnings call, was a masterstroke. The compact SUV sparked buzz online, with posts on X congratulating team Slate on the launch of America's new EV.'

This calculated move highlights Slate's intent to challenge Tesla's dominance by offering what Musk hasn't: a truly accessible EV.

Redefine the EV Market Future

Slate's potential to reshape the EV landscape is undeniable. With production planned in Indiana and a target of 2026, Slate is positioning itself as the people's EV, appealing to cost-conscious buyers in a market where EV trucks typically range from £37,600 ($49,000) to £84,000 ($116,000).

Bezos' involvement, alongside former Amazon execs like Diego Piacentini, suggests a data-driven, customer-focused strategy reminiscent of Amazon's retail playbook. If Slate delivers, it could force Tesla to rethink its pricing and design, much like Amazon disrupted traditional retail.

But challenges remain. Scaling production, ensuring battery reliability, and competing with established players like Rivian and BYD won't be easy. Yet, with Bezos' deep pockets and Slate's innovative approach, the startup could spark a price war that benefits consumers.

Will Slate become the EV for the masses, or is Tesla's reign far from over? The race is on, and it's electrifying.