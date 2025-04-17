The apocalyptic-looking and finely angled Cybertruck that once symbolized Tesla's audacious future now sits like an abandoned science fiction prop on showroom floors across America.

Elon Musk's stainless-steel gamble—which promised to revolutionize the pickup market with its dystopian aesthetics and bulletproof claims—has instead become the company's most visible stumble, with production lines slowing to a crawl and workers being reassigned to the safer territory of the Model Y assembly.

With fewer than 50,000 trucks delivered since launch—a mere fraction of the million-plus reservations Musk triumphantly announced in 2019—the once-unstoppable Tesla hype machine finds itself confronting questions that can't be deflected with tweets or promises of future software updates.

Sharp Sales Slump

Tesla sold just 6,406 Cybertrucks in the first quarter of 2025, half the number from the previous quarter, reported Cox Automotive, reflecting a steep decline similar to last year when it sold only 38,965 units thus missing Wall Street's forecast of 48,500.

The demand remains weak despite a new, more affordable rear-wheel-drive variant priced at £54,500 ($72,072). 'The Cybertruck's current price point, still over £78,000 ($103,000) for higher trims, makes volume sales challenging,' said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Cox Automotive's director of industry insights, in a Business Insider report.

Compounding the issue, Tesla's overall deliveries dropped 13 per cent in Q1 2025, reflecting broader market struggles amid rising competition from Chinese EV makers like BYD.

The Cybertruck's polarising design, with its angular exoskeleton, has not resonated with traditional pickup buyers, who favour practicality over futuristic aesthetics.

Add to that a string of recalls—eight since January 2024, including a March 2025 fix for detaching panels—and consumer confidence has taken a hit. Musk's controversial public persona, including his political alignments, has also sparked protests and vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, further denting the brand's appeal.

Production Cuts and Worker Reassignments

To curb growing inventory, Tesla has scaled back Cybertruck production at its Austin Gigafactory. Some production lines now operate at a fraction of their former capacity, and certain teams have been reduced by over half, according to the workers quoted by Business Insider.

In December 2024, Tesla began shifting workers to Model Y production, which offers higher profit margins and sustained demand. 'Most people wanted to stay on the Cybertruck team, but some were forced to switch,' said an Austin worker.

Also in October 2024, there was brief production pause due to battery shortages and production imbalances.

With an estimated £156 million ($206 million) worth of unsold Cybertrucks—around 2,400 vehicles—sitting in US lots, Tesla's earlier goal of 250,000 annual units by 2025 now seems wildly optimistic.

Tesla Face Tough Road Ahead

With the Cybertruck's high price, limited export potential due to strict pedestrian safety rules in markets like Europe, and a niche appeal restrict its growth, Tesla faces a tough road ahead. While in 2024 it briefly claimed the title of America's best-selling electric pickup, it lagged behind Ford's F-150 Lightning in Q1 2025.

A potential lifeline could be further price cuts or new variants, but the looming threat of US EV tax credit cuts under the Trump administration, reported by Money Control, may dampen affordability efforts.

Musk's vision for the Cybertruck as a game-changer has failed to materialise. For now Tesla is banking on its Model Y and future robotaxi ventures to regain the lost ground. Whether the Cybertruck can shed its 'flop' label remains uncertain, its rocky start underscores the risks of betting big on bold and untested designs.