Justin and Hailey Bieber are one couple who, no matter how hard they try to continue to live their lives under the spotlight, somehow end up making headlines. In the past few months, rumours about trouble in their marriage just won't seem to go away — and now, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are reportedly stepping in to help.

According to a source close to their friend circle, the Jenner sisters are growing increasingly concerned about their long-time friend Justin and the toll it may be taking on Hailey.

Jenner Sisters' Attempt to Sort Things Between the Couple

According to Daily Mail, an anonymous insider told them that Kendal and Kylie have been monitoring Hailey and Justin's dynamic in recent months. 'Kendall's been trying to get their close friends together for a sort of intervention,' the source said. 'She knows Justin well, and she sees that Hailey's not in the best place emotionally.'

The insider added, 'Kylie and Kendall know Justin better than anyone, and they also know how unhappy Hailey is at the moment. Her fairytale is not the fairytale that she envisioned.'

The couple who recently became parents to little Jack don't shy away from posting each other's pictures on their social media. However, speculations about Justin's mental state have been mounting as his public appearances are being labelled as strange. According to the source, Hailey hasn't completely given up hope and believes Justin is working through personal challenges. 'Hailey says Justin only has minor issues now that he's in the process of sorting himself out,' the insider revealed.

Public Appearances vs Private Speculation

Despite the constant speculation surrounding their marriage, the couple have made several public appearances recently that suggest things are far from falling apart. Currently, the two are spending time together in Palm Springs ahead of Coachella, and just last month, an insider told People magazine that the couple are doing fine.

'They love being parents and they have a great life,' the source said. 'Hailey's working, and Justin's creating music. They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think.'

Why Social Media Thinks That All Is Not Well

Not everyone is convinced that all is well between the couple. A string of confusing Instagram activities, inlcuding the pair unfollowing each other, which Hailey later described as a 'glitch' has only left fans confused.

Additionally, Justin also posted a meme featuring Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, which many fans interpreted as a dig at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The reel had a text on it which said, 'Girls on social media when they get engaged.' Gomez recently got engaged to producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.

Although Bieber's post came days after Selena's engagement announcement, it caused an online stir, with many claiming that Justin is still not over his ex.

A Shifting Persona

Adding to fans' concern is Justin's recent public sightings, where he looks visibly thinner and worn out. Then there's his recent social media activity where, in a video, Justin is rapping shirtless on a private jet while holding popcorn. Fans and critics called the video out for its bizarre tone as the clip was posted just days after he and Hailey released a joint statement denying that Justin is using illegal drugs.

The statement was made through their rep, who expressed frustration with the constant speculation about his well-being, labelling it 'exhausting and pitiful and showing that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.' They insisted that Justin has been focused on fatherhood and is spending more time in the studio, working on a long-awaited musical comeback.

Meanwhile, in a very recent event, Justin, who is in Palm Springs ahead of the Coachella event, was spotted directly confronting the paparazzi in a viral video. The Baby singer can be seen reaching his breaking point and telling the photographers that they 'only want money.'

'Money, money, money, money, money,' Justin repeated. 'Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings.'