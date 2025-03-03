As the Hollywood stars stepped onto the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, the usual glamour was paired with a new and controversial trend: microdosing Ozempic.

Lately, there has been some chatter that Ozempic, a drug originally developed to treat diabetes, has become a Hollywood secret weapon. According to recent reports, celebrities are allegedly turning to tiny doses of the drug to reduce pounds just in time for the biggest night in cinema.

While many know the Oscars as the glamorous night of cinema, some industry insiders now claim that a new wave of A-listers is using Ozempic to achieve their red-carpet-ready physiques. As the buzz surrounding micro dosing grows, plastic surgeons weigh in on this latest Hollywood hack's potential risks and rewards for a picture-perfect look.

Microdosing Ozempic for a Red Carpet Ready Body

Ozempic, a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, has gained popularity for helping people, especially celebrities, reduce pounds with minimal effort. While the drug was originally designed to treat diabetes, many stars have turned to it—sometimes in minute doses—as a shortcut to a slimmer physique.

Actress Rebel Wilson, previously known for her plus-size persona, lost a whopping 80 pounds after starting her weight-loss journey in 2020. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Australian actress said that the process included a combination of Ozempic, daily workouts, and a protein-heavy diet.

However, some stars aren't so open about their use of medication, especially those who don't suffer from obesity but want a little fine-tuning ahead of a big event. While speaking to Daily Mail, Dr Babak Azizzadeh, a renowned facial surgeon in Beverly Hills, said many celebrities opt for these weight-loss injections to look a certain way for an event. 'Celebrities are using these medications for a little refresher, to lose a few pounds, fit into an outfit and not look puffy,' Dr Azizzadeh said, adding that he doesn't endorse the trend himself.

Dr Azizzadeh also highlighted an important fact: the trend has risen in the last few months. 'In the last six months, it's become a really, really big trend. I see it in my patients, as have fellow colleagues in the medical world and wellness space,' he said.

A Rising Concern Among Plastic Surgeons

During his Oscars monologue in 2023, host Jimmy Kimmel played with the Ozempic craze in his commentary, saying, 'When I look around this room, I can't help but wonder, is Ozempic right for me?' The mockery, although funny, reflected Hollywood's growing obsession. Micro-dosing may seem like a quick fix to many people's weight demands, but medical professionals are raising concerns about its safe use.

Dr Kelly Killeen, another Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, says that many of her patients use these medications despite already maintaining a healthy weight. 'In my practice, a very high percentage of patients coming in for procedures are on these medications, and it's very surprising to me,' she said. 'I have people who are very, very thin, and I ask them why they are taking the [weight loss] medication, and they tell me they have three to five pounds to lose.'

'You'd be shocked at some of the stars who see this as a weight-loss tool. They're already at a completely normal weight and have no medical problems, but they're still scrambling to lose weight,' Dr Kileen added.

Meanwhile, Dr Pooja Gidwani, a Los Angeles obesity specialist, has raised concerns about the harmful effect this trend can potentially cause if taken without proper supervision. 'Without the guidance of a doctor, users can see muscle loss, bone loss, nutrient deficiencies, thinning hair and a crash of metabolism if you lose weight too quickly. You can become extremely cold, and there may be changes in your hormonal profile,' she said.

Dr Giswani also says this trend is not limited to A-listers looking to slim up before the Oscars. 'It's definitely happening, not just with celebrities and big events like the Golden Globes or the Oscars, but with other people who are looking to lose weight before events like a family wedding.'

'When these medications came out, there was no talk of microdosing. We've seen this trend emerge quite recently because of these additional perceived benefits,' Dr Giswani added.

The 'Ozempic Face'

While Ozempic may help reduce some pounds, it can also have unintended effects on the face.

Dr Azizzadeh explains that weight loss from these medications can lead to noticeable volume loss, especially in older patients. 'Older people, particularly women who have been through the menopause, can see a noticeable decrease in facial fat, sometimes dubbed 'Ozempic face,' he said. 'The number of facelifts I'm doing on patients who have this condition has gone up 20 to 30 per cent. Many women haven't wanted to have facelifts before, but now they have a lot of sagging and volume loss, and they're concerned about it.'

'If you're not obese and you lose a few extra pounds, all of a sudden you can look gaunt. It's a balancing act, and I think microdosing is used to achieve that. Individuals are going on it, getting off it, then going back on again,' Dr Azizzadeh added.

Some celebrities, like Oprah, 71, have publicly acknowledged using semaglutide to curb their weight, while others have let their apparent transformations lead to speculations.

On 2 March, we saw stars like Ariana Grande, 31, Demi Moore, 62, Julianne Hough, 36, Georgina Chapman, 48, Mindy Kaling, 45, Selena Gomez, 32, and Whoopi Goldberg, 69, who showed off their slimmed down figures during the 97th Academy Awards - all of whom were either rumoured, or admitted to using Ozempic.