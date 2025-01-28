A former Miss California and Miss USA runner-up, Carrie Prejean Boller, has publicly criticised Selena Gomez after the singer posted an emotional video addressing US deportation policies under President Donald Trump. Gomez's tearful post, which she later deleted, was met with widespread backlash, with Boller accusing the star of hypocrisy and failing to take meaningful action.

Selena Gomez's Emotional Plea

In her now-deleted Instagram Story, Selena Gomez appeared tearfully lamenting the deportation of undocumented migrants. The singer captioned her post with the words 'I'm sorry' and a Mexican flag emoji, saying: 'All my people are getting attacked—the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't.'

Gomez ended the video with a promise to 'try everything'. While her post was likely intended to express empathy, it drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning her sincerity and the lack of tangible action behind her words.

Carrie Prejean Boller's Fiery Response

Carrie Prejean Boller, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, took to social media to deliver a scathing response. 'Hey Selena Gomez, how about you call all of "your people" you're crying about being deported and invite them to stay at your mansion behind your big walls and gates until they leave?' she wrote.

Boller went on to suggest that Gomez house undocumented immigrants in her £4 million ($4.9 million) Encino, California, mansion. The luxurious property, formerly owned by rock star Tom Petty, spans over 11,000 square feet and features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a gym, a massage room, and a wine cellar.

She accused Gomez of shedding 'fake tears' while neglecting to use her wealth and resources to make a real difference. Boller also referenced crimes committed by undocumented migrants, including the tragic case of nursing student Laken Riley, to highlight what she believes is Gomez's selective concern.

Broader Backlash Against Gomez

The criticism did not stop with Boller. Journalist Megyn Kelly labelled Gomez 'unwell', accusing her of emotional manipulation. 'Anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears, and posts a video of themselves crying is sick,' Kelly said. 'Tears happen, but this was clearly staged to push an agenda.'

Senate candidate Sam Parker also weighed in, calling for Gomez's deportation. Parker criticised Gomez for siding with undocumented migrants over Americans, referencing her family's history of immigration from Mexico. Gomez's grandparents moved to the United States in the 1970s, and her aunt reportedly crossed the border hidden in a truck.

Trump Administration's Defence

The Trump administration has doubled down on its deportation policies. Former border czar Tom Homan dismissed Gomez's comments, stating: 'We're going to make our community safer. No apologies.'

In an interview with Fox News, Homan insisted the administration targets undocumented migrants with criminal records rather than families or children. He emphasised that Trump's re-election hinged heavily on border security, describing it as the greatest national security challenge of recent times.

Gomez's Advocacy and Response

Despite the backlash, Gomez has consistently advocated for immigrant rights. In 2019, she produced Living Undocumented, a Netflix documentary exploring the experiences of immigrant families in the US.

Following the criticism of her video, Gomez defended her intentions in a subsequent Instagram Story, writing: 'Apparently, it's not ok to show empathy for people.'

However, critics argue that Gomez's wealth—estimated at £1 billion ($1.3 billion)—could be used to make a tangible impact rather than emotional appeals. Her supporters, on the other hand, believe her platform brings attention to critical issues and highlights the human side of immigration policies.