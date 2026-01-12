Several Hollywood stars, including Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes, drew attention at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards by wearing black-and-white pins reading 'ICE OUT' and 'BE GOOD'. While awards season is usually dominated by fashion and film buzz, the badges carried a serious political message linked to ongoing protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The campaign honoured Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis mother fatally shot by an ICE officer on January 7, and Keith Porter, who was killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles days earlier.

The slogans were designed to highlight concerns over immigration raids and the use of force by federal agents. 'BE GOOD' referenced Good's surname while urging civic responsibility and compassion, while 'ICE OUT' directly criticised the agency's presence in major US cities. According to organisers, the initiative was coordinated by labour and immigrant rights groups, including Working Families Power and Maremoto, who reached out to high-profile figures to amplify the message on a global stage. Several actors pinned the badges before stepping onto the red carpet, ensuring the message was visible throughout the ceremony.

By choosing the Golden Globes, one of Hollywood's most-watched events the stars transformed a cultural moment into a political statement. The pins were not endorsements of a party, but a protest against policies organisers say have heightened fear within immigrant communities. As images from the red carpet circulated worldwide, the message behind 'ICE OUT' and 'BE GOOD' extended far beyond the ballroom, reinforcing Hollywood's continued role in spotlighting social and human rights issues.