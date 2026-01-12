Netflix's animated hit KPop Demon Hunters added another milestone to its record-breaking run after its original track Golden won Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The pulsating, bilingual anthem outperformed a competitive field that included entries from Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash, prompting discussion over how a streaming-led animated release managed to surpass two of Hollywood's most established franchises.

Why 'Golden' Resonated Beyond the Screen

Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the in-film K-pop group HUNTR/X, Golden became a breakout hit following the film's summer 2025 release on Netflix.

The song topped charts for more than 20 weeks, driven by its bilingual hooks, polished pop production and emotional resonance that extended beyond the film's core audience. Its sustained popularity ensured continued visibility throughout awards season.

How 'Golden' Fit Right Into Golden Globes' Criteria

According to Golden Globes eligibility rules, 'Best Original Song' nominees must be written specifically for an eligible motion picture and formally submitted for consideration. Golden met these criteria, with original music and lyrics created expressly for KPop Demon Hunters.

Unlike some contenders, the song's success remained closely tied to the film itself rather than external promotional performances, reinforcing its standing under the Globes' submission guidelines.

How It Beat 'Wicked' and 'Avatar'

Wicked: For Good entered the category with two songs by Stephen Schwartz (The Girl in the Bubble and No Place Like Home) while Avatar: Fire and Ash featured a high-profile entry Dream As One, written and performed by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen — a dynamic that can divide voter support within the same film.

By contrast, Golden functioned as KPop Demon Hunters' singular musical identity, making it easier for voters to associate the film with one defining track. That clarity, paired with its chart performance, strengthened its appeal during final voting.

A Cultural Moment, Not Just a Win

Accepting the award for the songwriting team and perfomers, EJAE reflected on her journey from aspiring K-pop trainee to recognised songwriter, describing the moment as a dream fulfilled and highlighting the song's message of resilience and self-acceptance.

'When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream, to become a K-pop idol, and I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn't good enough. So I leaned on songs and music to get through it... ...So now I'm here as a singer and a songwriter, it's a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone from all ages get through their hardship and to accept themselves.'

The film — directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans — also won Best Motion Picture - Animated, cementing KPop Demon Hunters as one of the night's most successful titles.

What the Win Means for the Industry

Golden's victory underscores a broader shift in awards recognition, where animated films and streaming-first releases are no longer treated as secondary contenders in major music categories.

For KPop Demon Hunters, the Golden Globe win confirms that its cultural impact extends beyond streaming metrics, positioning it as one of the most influential animated and musical releases of the year.

As awards season continues, Golden stands as proof that chart momentum, cultural timing and eligibility alignment can rival legacy prestige at Hollywood's biggest ceremonies.