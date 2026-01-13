Ariana Grande's appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards has sparked renewed discussion about the pop star's public image and her highly visible bond with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. Grande's return to a signature brunette ponytail, paired with a striking black gown, prompted fans to question whether the singer is stepping away from the intensely close dynamic that defined the Wicked press era, or simply signalling a personal style reset as awards season unfolds.

The event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, was a showcase of Hollywood glamour, but Grande's look stood out for its deliberate nod to her early career. Fans and commentators alike questioned whether this was a symbolic move to reclaim her pop identity, or a natural evolution following one of the most high-profile film campaigns of recent years.

A Return to Classic Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes

Grande arrived on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards wearing a textured black Vivienne Westwood ball gown styled by Law Roach. Her hair, a full and fluffy brunette ponytail styled by Alyx Liu, immediately drew attention for evoking her early pop years, particularly the Yours Truly era. The look marked a clear departure from the Glinda-inspired blonde aesthetic she maintained throughout much of the Wicked promotional cycle.

Ariana Grande goes mega viral with a new photo from the Golden Globes.

As a Best Supporting Actress nominee for Wicked: For Good, Grande's fashion choices were closely scrutinised. Many fans interpreted the return to her classic look as a sign that the Wicked chapter is closing and that Grande is reasserting her pop identity rather than continuing the character-driven styling associated with the film.

The Wicked Press Tour and a Publicly Close Bond

During the promotion of Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good, Grande and Erivo became known for their emotional and affectionate public appearances. Joint interviews, red carpet moments and viral clips showing the pair holding hands or tearing up together contributed to an image of extraordinary closeness.

The actresses' dynamic often became a talking point in its own right, with fans praising their apparent support for one another and critics questioning whether the intensity was performative. Regardless, the bond became inseparable from the film's cultural footprint.

What Fuelled Feud Speculation Online

Speculation about a possible rift emerged after a blind item circulated on a Hollywood gossip site earlier this month, referring to two unnamed A-list co-stars who were allegedly no longer speaking. While the item did not name anyone, fans quickly connected it to Grande and Erivo, especially after noticing that Grande did not post a public birthday tribute for Erivo this year.

Social media platforms, particularly Reddit and X, filled with theories suggesting the pair had grown apart since the conclusion of major promotional duties. None of these claims have been substantiated, and no direct evidence has been presented to support the idea of a falling out.

Insiders Previously Played Down Any Rift

Earlier reports, citing unnamed insiders, described Grande and Erivo's friendship as genuine and rooted in shared experiences during filming. As reported by the Daily Mail, sources also noted that the actresses' demanding schedules and geographic separation, with Grande largely based in Los Angeles and Erivo in London, could naturally limit public interactions outside press tours.

Those same accounts suggested that intense publicity often amplifies friendships during promotion, making any later quiet periods appear more significant than they are.

Image Shift Versus Relationship Change

Grande's Golden Globes appearance has therefore been interpreted in different ways. Some fans view the classic ponytail and darker styling as symbolic of personal independence and a move away from the highly theatrical Wicked era. Others see it as a routine evolution that coincides with the end of a long promotional run.

At present, neither Grande nor Erivo has addressed the rumours publicly. There has been no confirmation of tension between the co-stars, and all claims remain speculative. What is clear is that Grande's return to a familiar look has reignited interest in both her evolving image and the friendships formed during one of the most closely watched film campaigns of recent years.