Ariana Grande has shared a rare glimpse into her private life by posting a snap onto her Instagram stories of herself and boyfriend Mac Miller.

The 24-year-old superstar has not made a public appearance in six months, but felt that Madonna's Oscar party was a good place to return to the limelight.

The loved-up couple, who have been dating since September 2016, kept it low-key at the exclusive bash on Sunday, and were snapped by photographers upon arrival.

Grande hasn't been seen in public for months, and was supposed to perform at the 2018 Brit Awards in London last month but cancelled because of an illness, and she hasn't updated her social media since December. Liam Gallagher of Oasis filled in for her after she informed the awards' organisers that she would be unable to attend.

Showing of her long peroxide locks and flawless makeup, the former Disney star stunned in a black feather-trimmed mini dress by French fashion house Saint Laurent, which comes with a price tag of £8,560. She paired it with her trademark over-the-knee boots while her rapper boyfriend looked smart in a black suit.

Grande, who is private about her personal life, spent much of 2017 on tour and was last seen in public back in September when she appeared at a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Positive things are on the horizon for the surreptitious star, with a source telling The Sun that she is "in talks" to star in the Broadway production of Wicked.

The insider said: "This is a huge feat for Ariana. The role of Elphaba is one of the most coveted parts to play on Broadway. Only a very select group of actresses have been chosen over its 13-year run."