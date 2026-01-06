Ashley Tisdale's essay about her 'toxic mom group' is going out of line, her rep said.

The High School Musical alum recently wrote an essay about her experience with what she called a 'toxic mom group,' which people online believe was about her friendship with fellow Hollywood mums Hillary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. But her rep claimed that it was never about them as reported by TMZ.

According to her rep, Tisdale's essay, posted on The Cut, was meant to tackle the common issues happening within mum circles. She cited some of her personal experiences of being ostracised within her friend group, just like how she felt when she was in high school.

It was never meant to be about certain people, according to the rep.

The 'Toxic Mom Group'

In her op-ed essay, Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, the 40-year-old actress looked back on her journey with her fellow mothers, who she thought would be her 'village.'

'By the time we started getting together for playdates and got the group chat going, I was certain that I'd found my village,' the Disney Channel star wrote. 'But over time, I began to wonder whether that was really true.'

She also mentioned that she was initially fascinated by the accomplishments of the women in her mom group, but their connection turned sour over time.

It started when she noticed that she was excluded from the group's hangouts with the same women who were supposed to be her support when it came to parenting stuff like 'which diaper bag to buy, whether a Snoo is worth it, and how you can possibly get anything done if you're supposed to "sleep while the baby is sleeping."'

She said that she realised that she was being left out of the group based on what she saw on Instagram. Tisdale said that she initially tried not to take things personally.

Excluded

Tisdale cited an incident during a dinner party hosted by one of the moms. She said that as she sat at the end of the dinner table, far from the rest of the other moms, she was being excluded from their circle.

She also said that she always gets an excuse for not being invited to birthday dinner parties, including their hangout, which they planned when they attended her daughter's birthday party.

'It's not like people aren't allowed to get together without me — and maybe there were perfectly good reasons that I hadn't been invited. We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn't a big deal.'

She also noted that the entire ordeal was 'too high school' for her and notified the group about it. According to Tisdale, she messaged the group to express her thoughts and make it clear that she no longer wants to be a part of it.

The Frenshe founder, who shares 4-year-old Jupiter and 16-month-old Emerson with husband Christopher French, never mentioned any name in her essay. But people online were quick to connect it to the famous members of the group.

The MAGA Connection

The report from TMZ also claimed that the rep denied that the reason why Tisdale was always an outsider within their mom group was her political views.

Some people online believed that her being a hardcore MAGA type did not sit well with the other women. However, the rep clarified that Tisdale was registered as a Democrat to begin with, so there is no truth to the rumours that her political stance separated her from the entire circle.

Moore, Duff, Trainor and the other members of Tisdale's former mom group remain silent about the essay.