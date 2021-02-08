The AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to offer protection even against the mutated and highly-transmissible coronavirus variant that was first detected in the U.K.

Oxford University researchers led by Prof. Andrew Pollard, Oxford Vaccine Group's director and also the chief investigator of Oxford's vaccine trial, revealed in a university news release that the Astrazeneca (ChAdOx1-nCoV 19) vaccine remained an effective agent against the Kent variant, which is the variant that they have first found in the UK. The new findings of the Oxford group were posted ahead of a peer review in "Preprints with The Lancet."

"Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Pollard in the university release.

Sarah Gilbert, the Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial said that all viruses accumulate mutations over time. She further explained that for influenza vaccines, there is global viral surveillance, as well as "selection of strains for an annual update of the vaccines."

The Oxford researchers used 1,500 nasal/throat swabs coming from 499 participants in a Phase 1/II study, which took place between Oct. 1 and Jan. 14. The researchers stated that the vaccine provided similar protection against the symptomatic disease from the B.1.1.7 strain. The efficacy was at 75 percent as compared to prior strains, wherein the vaccine had an 84 percent efficiency. The was even though "induced antibodies were nine-fold lower against the B.1.1.7 strain."

The study provided that vaccination with the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 reduced viral load and shedding. This creates a significant impact on the disease's transmission.

AstraZeneca has already been approved in the U.K. On Friday, the medicine regulator of the UK announced that additional monitoring of the vaccines gave a reaffirmation on their efficacy and safety. According to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stated that the rate of suspected side effects that they have seen from the administered vaccines from Dec. 9 to Jan. 24 was three per 1,000 doses.

The MHRA said in a press release that the data is reassuring since it shows that majority of reported side effects were mild and that they are in line with most vaccine types, including the one for a seasonal flu vaccine.

The MHRA report also coincided with preliminary findings that AstraZeneca was able to lower virus transmission by two-thirds. It was also able to prevent serious diseases and improved hospitalisation rates.