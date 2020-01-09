Great Britain is out of the ATP Cup after losing to Australia on Thursday. Despite having four match points, the Brits were knocked out after Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray lost the decisive doubles.

Dan Evans played brilliantly in Sydney and beat Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-2). However, it wasn't enough for Great Britain to proceed to the semi-finals of the inaugural tournament.

It was a night of risks for Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt, as he chose at the last-minute to send out De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios together for the first time. In the process, they replaced Chris Guccione and John Peers. Thanks to Kyrgios' and de Minaur's 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 win, the hosts secured a 2-1 victory.

Earlier, Evans had kept Britain in the tie after beating de Minaur, while Kyrgios beat Cameron Norrie in the opening singles.

In the semi-final due on Saturday, Australia will play either Spain or Belgium. Canada and Serbia will now meet in Sydney for another quarter-final at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Canada advanced from Group F after falling to Australia and beating Greece and Germany. Serbia, on the other hand, finished undefeated in their Group A campaign, after securing victories against South Africa, France, and Chile.

Novak Djokovic's performance will dictate if Serbia can make it to the last four of the tournament.

Before heading to the quarter-finals, Djokovic said, "Having that journey through various places in Australia feels like a World Cup to us a little bit, which I've never felt. It's quite exciting. And now we are a family. We have been together almost 10 days and keep on going, so hopefully, the success will follow as well. I enjoy the fact that we will actually go to a different city together, travel, practise there [and] play in a different environment. Sydney's got a big Serbian community. Hopefully, the support can be as good as it was [in Brisbane], even better."

Djokovic will play against Denis Shapovalov in a singles tie. The pair faced each other four times last year and the Serbian tennis star won all of the matches including the Rolex Paris Masters final last November.

So far this year, Djokovic has remained dominant as he moved through his first three singles matches without losing a set.