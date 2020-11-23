Daniil Medvedev has won the biggest title of his career so far, following a come-from-behind victory against US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The Russian claimed the 2020 ATP Finals title in London on Sunday.

Thiem took the opening set and looked to be on his way to victory as he led the second set tie-break. However, Medvedev kept his cool and strung together seven points in a row to win the tie and take the set. In the decider, Medvedev used the momentum to his advantage and closed out the set and championship at 4-6, 7-6(-2), 6-4.

The victory takes the 24-year-old Russian up to fourth in the year-end world rankings. Thiem has now lost in the final for a second consecutive year. Nevertheless, he will be happy to have claimed the US Open title earlier this year.

Medvedev had a fantastic run in the tournament and was the only player to take down the formidable trio of Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Russian is in blazing form, having beaten seven top-10 players since October.

Rafael Nadal will be disappointed to miss the chance to win the elusive trophy. He will have to try again next year when the event moves to Turin, Italy.

Just like most of the sporting events in 2020, the ATP Finals was played at the O2 Arena in London without an audience. There were muted celebrations but the conclusion of the event was an emotional moment for everyone in the industry. Tennis was forced to take an extended break since March, at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sport cautiously restarted but not without major setbacks. Wimbledon was completely cancelled for 2020 and the rescheduled French Open had players complaining about the dangerous temperatures on-court.

Several players also tested positive for Covid-19, while others decided to skip numerous events citing health and safety concerns. Despite this, many organisers and players soldiered on and managed to pull off a decent season.

The first edition of the ATP finals that was played back in 2009 was won by another Russian, Nikolay Davydenko. Medvedev thanked his senior countryman for "being an inspiration for kids like me".

World number one Djokovic is so far the most successful player at the ATP Finals having won the competition for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2015.