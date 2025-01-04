Aubrey Plaza, celebrated for her roles in The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, once disclosed the shocking backlash her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, faced following their marriage. Baena, who tragically passed away at the age of 47 in January 2025, received 'death threats' in his social media direct messages from members of the LGBT community, according to Plaza.

This revelation sheds light on the challenges the couple endured in their private life, which spanned over 14 years and included both professional collaborations and deeply personal struggles.

A Secret Wedding That Sparked Controversy

Plaza and Baena tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The unconventional backyard wedding saw the couple exchange vows in matching tie-dye pyjamas, with Plaza creating a makeshift love altar and their neighbour—described as a 'real-life witch'—offering a blessing. Plaza later recounted the quirky details on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, describing it as 'witchy' and heartfelt.

However, the joyful occasion quickly took a darker turn. After Plaza casually revealed their marriage on Instagram while promoting Baena's film Spin Me Round, the couple became the target of vitriolic online abuse. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Plaza, who identifies as bisexual, said, 'Jeff got death threats in his DMs. People project so much onto marriage, but it wasn't some big statement I was trying to make.'

Plaza expressed frustration at the intense public reaction, emphasising that their union was a deeply personal decision rather than a declaration about her identity or values.

Creative Collaboration Strengthened Their Bond

Plaza and Baena's relationship began in 2011 and flourished both personally and professionally. The pair worked together on several films, including Life After Beth and The Little Hours. Plaza often credited their shared profession as a cornerstone of their relationship, telling People, 'When you're with someone in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level.'

Despite the benefits, Plaza admitted that collaborating with a partner could be challenging. 'You have to create a really safe space to work together, because you're the one person that can really offend your partner, and you're also the one person they want approval from the most,' she explained.

Baena, too, spoke fondly of their dynamic, describing it as rare and rewarding. In an interview with Reel Talker in 2022, he said, 'She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily she is.'

Navigating Relationship Challenges

While their relationship appeared strong, Plaza acknowledged that it wasn't without its difficulties. Reflecting on her White Lotus character, Harper, who grapples with marital tensions, Plaza told GQ, 'I've been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.'

The couple also considered starting a family during the pandemic, but Plaza ultimately decided against it, citing the 'apocalyptic state of the world'. She expressed her desire for children but said the timing never felt right.

Jeff Baena's Sudden Death

Baena's unexpected passing in January 2025 shocked the entertainment industry and those close to the couple. According to reports, he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home by an assistant and was pronounced dead at the scene. The family released a statement expressing their devastation and requesting privacy.

Plaza has yet to comment publicly on her husband's death. Baena is survived by his wife, his mother, stepfather, brother, and stepsiblings.