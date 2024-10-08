A doctor who tragically took his own life left behind a poignant note, revealing feelings of exhaustion and immense pressure, and warning of the overwhelming strain medical professionals endure.

Dr. Will West, a 33-year-old third-year ophthalmology resident at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington D.C., died by suicide, leaving his loved ones and colleagues devastated by the loss.

A Loss Too Soon: The Case Of Dr. Will West

Dr. West, affectionately known as "Iron Will" for his unwavering determination, emphasised that his tragic decision was not a result of a single incident. However, he highlighted the overwhelming pressure associated with his ophthalmology residency, which, according to his family, hindered his ability to seek help.

'To those who will be negatively affected by my actions, I'm so sorry. I have simply run out of gas and have nothing left to give,' West wrote in the note obtained by the Washington Post. "I apologise that this is the best I can do for goodbye. Many of you deserve better but one can't exactly talk much about this kind of thing in advance so a note will have to do."

In the days leading up to his demise, West, a resident of Sandy, Utah, reached out to his younger brother David. He seemed to be ensuring his other siblings would be alright after he was gone.

David, also pursuing a medical degree, explained that the demanding nature of residency programs, often involving 80-hour workweeks for minimal pay, can have a significant impact on students' mental health. According to David, the fear of career repercussions can deter medical professionals from seeking mental health support.

Notably, some medical licenses require disclosure of mental health treatment history. West, diagnosed with ADHD and depression, had previously sought treatment in Utah but declined hospital care here, citing fears of professional consequences.

"Imperfection is not allowed. Weakness is not either," David explained. "When it's there, it's treated with disdain instead of an opportunity for learning and growth," he added. This fear was alluded to in West's suicide note.

"To those in a position of authority over residents, a simple reminder that we come to you seeking the possibility of a better life," he wrote. "Some of us with challenges you do not see or backgrounds of which you are not aware."

"I hope that an effort can be made to understand, support, and mentor the residents rather than simply to assess and drive them toward their highest potential as doctors." West also directed a harsh warning towards his employers.

"To be clear, there are other people at real risk here at GW. There are other residents right now fighting a true life and death battle — one that is waged both inside and out at the clinic/hospital," West wrote.

"Often that battle may cause symptoms that look an awful lot like laziness, lack of motivation or waste of intelligence, all unforgivable sins in our profession," he noted. West's family expressed their profound grief in his obituary, remembering him as a cherished son, brother, and uncle.

"He was such a fun spirit and could always make us laugh, loved to have fun and perpetually had a bit of a mischievous twinkle in his eye,' the obituary reads. 'He was always up for adventure in his own unique way."

Instead of flowers, the family encouraged donations to the Dr. Lorna Breene Heroes' Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting healthcare workers' mental health. The foundation was established in memory of Dr Breene, a medical professional who tragically took her life following psychiatric treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tragic Consequences Of Workplace Stress

Her brother-in-law said she feared that seeking treatment would jeopardise her medical license.

"You are facing the decision of whether to put your future career, which is often your mission in life to care for others and use your talents to do that, in jeopardy by taking care of yourself in a way that you know you should be," Stefanie Simmons, chief medical officer at the organisation said.

In a statement, the hospital said the safety of all its students and staff is the university's top priority. "At GW, like other medical training programs, we recognise that the residency experience can be personally challenging and that residents may need professional support for their well-being," the statement said.

"The university is aware of and strives to eliminate the culturally entrenched stigma that has long interfered with physicians' willingness to seek help with, at times, life-threatening mental conditions.

The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) offers resources to support the physical, emotional/mental health, and overall well-being of residents — including confidential counselling at no cost."

Three months after West's death, his colleagues organised a rally to advocate for a mental health stipend, improved working hours, and better pay. Many said they empathised with West's struggles and had faced obstacles in accessing mental health support within the hospital.

Despite the university's claims of doing everything possible, the vacant desk where West once sat, now decorated with floral tributes, serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences that workplace pressure can have if left unchecked, as is evidenced in the case of Anna Sebastian Perayil.

The 26-year-old Chartered Accountant from Pune, India, tragically died after working for four months at Ernst & Young (EY) due to stress-related causes. Her mother claims that excessive workload and work stress contributed to her untimely death.