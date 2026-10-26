Australia's used electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding after years of scarce stock, giving buyers more choice as household costs drive demand for cheaper motoring.

Carsales.com.au recently passed 11,000 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) listings, including approximately 6,500 used or demonstrator vehicles, The Driven reported on 25 October 2026.

Those second-hand and demonstrator listings represent roughly 4% of the platform's more than 160,000 used and demonstrator vehicles across all powertrains. The broader 11,000 figure includes new cars.

The publication also reported steady increases in both the number and variety of EVs advertised through major vehicle sales websites and auction houses.

From 49 Sales to a Growing Second-Hand Fleet

Australia recorded just 49 BEV sales in 2011, the first year covered by national figures cited by The Driven. Cumulative sales remained below 17,000 across 2011–2020.

By 30 September 2026, cumulative sales had reached approximately 525,000. Nearly 500,000 sales had occurred since the end of 2021, meaning most of the vehicles sold were likely still in use.

That recent growth has helped supply a younger second-hand market. According to the publication, most available used BEVs are less than five years old and share much of the vehicle and battery technology found in new models.

The publication also reported that new BEVs were available for less than A$20,000 (about £10,500) on-road.

Mortgage Pressure Brings Buyers to Auctions

Tech Insider linked growing demand to household budgets, citing comments from Brendon Green, general manager of automotive solutions at Pickles Auctions. In an interview with the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Green said the used EV market had grown by approximately 20–30% during March, depending on the vehicle.

He associated some of that interest with buyers in their thirties and forties carrying substantial mortgages and seeking ways to reduce living expenses.

The Guardian's report, published on 16 October 2026, described intense competition at a Pickles auction. 'We had thousands of buyers trying to bid on about 40 cars,' Green told the newspaper. He said vehicle views, bidder registrations and bidding activity exceeded typical levels.

Auction Prices Show Sharp Swings

Growing interest has coincided with pronounced price movements.

Tech Insider, citing Green's summit remarks reported by Fleet Auto News, said Pickles had experienced a period when every used EV offered at auction sold, producing a 100% clearance rate.

Green recalled used Tesla Model 3 prices, saying he sold one for A$28,000 (about £14,700) one week, followed by A$42,000 (about £22,100) the next.

The difference was A$14,000 (about £7,400), or 50%, within a week. His example illustrates the scale of individual auction swings rather than a market-wide price increase.

Green also said dealers accounted for approximately half of used EV purchases during the quarter he discussed, adding professional buyers to the bidding.

Tech Insider linked that dealer participation to broader retail stock and more opportunities for buyers to access warranties and vehicle finance.

Battery Life Supports Resale Demand

Battery durability is another factor supporting second-hand demand, according to Pickles, which The Guardian said had tested more than 2,750 used batteries. The auction company said even older batteries operating at 60% capacity could retain value for drivers making regular short journeys.

That finding challenges fears that ageing batteries would leave used EVs worthless, although it does not establish the condition or remaining range of any individual vehicle.

Aman Gaur, head of policy at the Electric Vehicle Council, identified outer-suburban commuter areas such as Tarneit, 30km west of central Melbourne, as locations with high EV uptake.

For many purchasers, he told The Guardian, 'it is very much a cost-of-living issue.'

Gaur also argued that the battery could support an older EV's residual value, contrasting this with the scrap value he associated with a 15-year-old combustion-engine vehicle.