Elon Musk has attracted social-media mockery after describing Tesla's new Roadster as 'sentient', following a demonstration of the electric sports car at SpaceX's Rocket Test and Development Center in McGregor, Texas.

Tesla presented what it calls a flying car, posting a clip captioned 'do a kickflip'. According to the supplied account, the footage depicts the Roadster travelling up a ramp before landing back on the ground using rocket thrusters. Reactions included enthusiasm and doubts about its prospects for widespread production.

The company stated that the new Roadster can reach 0 to 60mph in 0.81 seconds. That performance figure is Tesla's claim, while Musk's subsequent comments extended his promises beyond acceleration to autonomous tricks and a looping test track.

Musk Calls The Roadster 'Sentient'

Writing on Twitter/X, Musk outlined what drivers may be able to ask of the vehicle. 'You will be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks shown autonomously, as it will be sentient,' he wrote.

'Also, we will have a wild looping track (crazier even than Hot Wheels) at our Texas HQ where you can test out your Roadster.'

The post linked the car's proposed autonomous abilities to Musk's description of it as 'sentient'. The supplied material does not explain what he meant by that term or provide evidence establishing the claimed capability.

His track proposal also drew attention, with one critic writing, 'of course you want to build a Hot Wheels racetrack for your car; you're twelve.'

Another responded, 'Of all the things that will never happen. This will never happen the most.'

Support And Scepticism Greet Musk's Roadster

Other responses welcomed the prospect of a track designed around the vehicle. One supporter wrote, 'WHAT?! Elon Musk is creating a Hot Wheels style race track WITH A LOOP for anyone who buys a Roadster.

I love that Elon never lost the 12 year old part of his brain.'

The contrasting comments reflected a wider division described in the supplied account. Some viewers hailed the rocket thrusters as a potential advance for the automobile industry, while others dismissed them as a gimmick unlikely to reach widespread production.

The quoted posts express individual reactions to Musk's proposals. The sceptical comment questioned whether they would materialise, while the supportive response welcomed the looping track. Neither establishes the Roadster's eventual capabilities or availability.

Musk Outlines Roadster Production Plans For 2028

Alongside those promises, Musk outlined a proposed production schedule and expressed uncertainty about where the car could legally be driven. The start of production was being lined up for 2028, according to the supplied account.

That timing concerns the proposed beginning of production, rather than a stated delivery date for buyers. Musk also expressed uncertainty about whether the model would be legal in every jurisdiction, without identifying particular markets.

He predicted exceptional acceleration and cornering performance, claiming the car would surpass existing track records. The supplied material presents those statements as Musk's predictions and does not include testing results substantiating them.

'This will be an actual car that's on the roads. I'm not sure it's necessarily legal in all jurisdictions, but there will be such a car that someone can own. So, it's going to be pretty wild that you can have a rocket car,' Musk stated.