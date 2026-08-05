Family camping sounds idyllic until it is time to pitch the tent in fading daylight, keep everyone dry when the weather turns, and find enough sleeping space for adults and children without feeling cramped.

That is one reason roof tents have become increasingly popular among UK campers. By elevating the sleeping area above the ground, they can offer quicker setup, better protection from uneven terrain, and a more convenient base for road trips and outdoor adventures.

The RoofBunk Explorer Super XL sits at the larger end of the market. RoofBunk describes it as the largest roof tent in the UK, with a sleeping area measuring 240 cm long x 225 cm wide x 130 cm high. After looking closely at its features, this review focuses on whether that extra size renders a genuinely better family camping experience.

First Impressions

The Explorer Super XL makes an immediate statement. Folded down, it is clearly a substantial car roof tent, and at 72 kg it is not a lightweight option. Owners will need a vehicle with an appropriate roof load rating and a solid roof rack system.

Once opened, however, the size becomes its biggest strength. The interior feels closer to a small camping room than a typical roof tent, with enough floor space for families to move around, organise gear, and sleep without constantly bumping into one another.

The dark grey ripstop canvas and black rainfly also give it a more robust, expedition-style appearance than many entry-level roof tents.

Setup and Ease of Use

One of the most appealing aspects of the Explorer Super XL is the claimed 2-4 minute opening and closing time.

In practice, soft-shell roof tents are generally faster to set up than large ground tents because much of the structure unfolds in one movement. RoofBunk also allows bedding to remain inside when the tent is closed, which can save additional time at campsites.

For families arriving late in the evening or moving between locations on a road trip, this convenience is likely to be one of the tent's biggest everyday advantages.

Sleeping Comfort

The headline feature is undoubtedly the sleeping area.

With room for 2 adults and 4 children, the Explorer Super XL is aimed squarely at larger families, though RoofBunk says it can accommodate up to 5 adults at a squeeze.

The included 6 cm memory foam mattress is a noticeable upgrade over the thinner foam pads found in many standard roof tents. Memory foam will not replicate a home mattress, but it should provide better pressure relief and insulation than basic camping foam, particularly during multi-night trips.

For parents used to sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder with children in a ground tent, the extra width is likely to feel luxurious.

Weather Protection

A family roof tent in the UK lives or dies by its weather performance, and RoofBunk has clearly designed the Explorer Super XL with British conditions in mind.

Key protection features include:

5000 mm waterproof rating on the rainfly

3000 mm waterproof rating on the main body fabric

40 mph wind rating

Storm Mode with storm-pole support for improved wet-weather protection

The large entrance canopy is especially practical. It fully covers the ladders, helping users avoid climbing into the tent while exposed to rain, and creates additional sheltered sitting space outside the main sleeping area.

The poly-cotton ripstop canvas should also breathe better than pure polyester, reducing condensation during cooler nights.

Ventilation and Warm-Weather Use

Large tents can become warm in summer, so ventilation matters.

The Explorer Super XL includes two roof skylights, multiple windows, and a Summer Mode that allows the rainfly to be removed in exceptionally dry weather. This should improve airflow significantly and make the tent feel less enclosed during hot spells.

The skylights are also a nice touch for stargazing from inside the tent.

Storage and Family-Friendly Details

Small conveniences become surprisingly important on family trips.

RoofBunk includes:

4 interior storage pockets

2 large exterior boot bags

USB-powered strip lighting

A covered ladder entrance

These features will not sell the tent on their own, but they do make day-to-day camping easier by reducing clutter and improving organisation.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Enormous sleeping space for families

Quick 2-4 minute setup

Comfortable memory foam mattress

Strong waterproof ratings

Useful entrance canopy and storage features

Bedding can remain inside when closed

Good ventilation options for summer camping

Cons

Heavy at 72 kg

Requires a suitably rated vehicle and roof rack

Large folded footprint may affect fuel economy

Premium-sized tent means a higher purchase cost than smaller models

Which RoofBunk Model Is Right for You?

RoofBunk offers smaller alternatives that may suit different vehicles and family sizes:

Explorer Super XL: Best for large families and maximum space

Explorer XL: Sleeps 2 adults and 2 children; suited to small or medium families

Explorer: Sleeps 2 adults and a small child; better for smaller cars

Choosing the right model will depend on both sleeping capacity and your vehicle's roof load limits.

Final Verdict

The RoofBunk Explorer Super XL is not a niche solo-traveller roof tent. It is a purpose-built family roof tent designed for campers who want significantly more sleeping space than most roof tents can provide.

Its standout strengths are the huge interior, quick setup, comfortable mattress, and thoughtful weather protection features. The weight and size mean it will not suit every vehicle, but for families with a compatible car or SUV, it offers a genuinely spacious alternative to traditional ground camping.

For larger households planning regular road trips, campsite holidays, or overland adventures, the Explorer Super XL stands out as one of the most compelling large-capacity roof tent UK options currently available.