Zoe Saldaña has overtaken Scarlett Johansson to become cinema's highest-grossing actor.

The 46-year-old actress's career box office total reached $16.8 billion (£13.2 billion) on 12 January after Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed $1.23 billion (£966 million) worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This milestone cements her current position at the top.

Johansson previously held the record at $16.4 billion (£12.9 billion). The Black Widow star built her earnings primarily through Marvel Cinematic Universe roles spanning over a decade.

Three Blockbuster Franchises Drive Success

Saldaña's record stems from her work across Hollywood's most profitable franchises.

She portrayed Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar series. The 2009 original became the highest-grossing film in history with $2.92 billion (£2.29 billion). The 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way of Water added $2.32 billion (£1.82 billion).

The actress played Gamora across Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films. Avengers: Endgame alone generated $2.799 billion (£2.2 billion), NBC DFW noted.

Her third major franchise was Star Trek, where she reimagined the character Uhura. She also appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which earned $654 million (£514 million) globally.

Marvel Dominates Top Five Rankings

Marvel actors occupy the top five positions in cinema's earnings rankings.

Samuel L. Jackson sits third through his recurring role as Nick Fury across numerous MCU films. Robert Downey Jr. holds the fourth position after portraying Iron Man in ten films. Chris Pratt, Saldaña's Guardians co-star, completes the top five.

The rankings demonstrate how interconnected cinematic universes transformed actor earnings. Marvel's strategy of featuring the same performers across multiple films created unprecedented financial opportunities.

Golden Globe Win Preceded Box Office Achievement

Saldaña won a Golden Globe at the 2025 ceremony for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Emilia Pérez. The actress thanked director Jacques Audiard and her co-stars during her acceptance speech.

'This is a first time for me, and I'm just so blessed that I'm sharing this moment with Selena and Karla,' she said. 'I'm in awe of you, your strength, your complexity, your undeniable talent.'

Avatar: Fire and Ash received a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony on 11 January. The award went to Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's film Sinners.

From New Jersey to Hollywood Superstar

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Saldaña grew up speaking Spanish and English in Queens, New York. Her father was Dominican, and her mother is Puerto Rican.

After her father died when she was nine, her family moved to the Dominican Republic. She studied ballet at ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy before returning to New York at 17.

Her film debut came in Center Stage (2000), where she played a ballet dancer. She gained wider recognition in Crossroads (2002) alongside Britney Spears.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003 marked her first major box office success, earning $654 million (£484.5 million) globally.

She married Italian artist Marco Perego in 2013. The couple has three sons: twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, born in 2014, and Zen Anton, born in 2017.

The actress's achievement shows how modern Hollywood earnings have evolved. Previous generations of actors built their wealth through individual films, whilst contemporary top earners increasingly depend on franchise work spanning multiple years.

James Cameron has confirmed at least two more Avatar films are planned, potentially allowing Saldaña to extend her record further.