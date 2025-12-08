'Avengers: Endgame' returns to cinemas on 25 September 2026, as announced by Marvel Studios. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the record-breaking film was originally released on 26 April 2019 and served as the grand conclusion to the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Picking up after the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War', it follows the remaining heroes as they unite for one final stand against Thanos.

The film shattered box-office records upon release, earning the biggest opening weekend of all time with a global haul of £0.90 billion ($1.2 billion). It remains the second-highest-grossing film domestically with £0.64 billion ($858 million) and the second-highest-grossing film worldwide with a total of £2.10 billion ($2.799 billion).

The 2026 re-release arrives ahead of the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday', due in cinemas on 18 December 2026.

With the announcement, fans have begun to speculate why Marvel Studios is bringing the film back to the big screen. Here is a look at the most prominent speculations surrounding the return of one of the MCU's most iconic films.

'Avengers: Endgame' Prequel To 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Many believe that the re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame' would build narrative momentum for the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Some Reddit users believe Marvel is using the opportunity to refresh audiences on the emotional weight of 'Endgame', hinting that 'Doomsday' might function as a direct sequel.

'Could imply some validity to the rumor that Doomsday is being treated as a direct sequel to Endgame,' one Reddit user said.

Another replied, 'It's the smartest decision, honestly. Avengers films always build off each other, so it fits. Also, narratively speaking, "Endgame" was the beginning of the multiverse saga if we really look at what it covered.'

'Avengers: Endgame' New End Credit Scene Speculation

Many fans believe the re-release may include a new post-credits scene or additional footage designed to bridge the gap between 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'. This remains unconfirmed and is largely based on discussion across Reddit and social media.

One Reddit user said, '"Avengers: Endgame" will include a new post-credit scene that leads into "Doomsday".' On Instagram, beneath Marvel's announcement of the re-release, another fan confidently predicted: 'Calling it rn. They're going to add an end-credit scene that leads to "Doomsday".'

According to India Times, an account on X known for MCU leaks claimed the re-released version will indeed feature a scene directly setting up 'Avengers: Doomsday'. However, this is still only a rumour and has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios or the cast.

Marvel Studios Chasing Box Office Records

Alongside the excitement surrounding the film's return to cinemas, some fans believe the re-release is simply a strategic move to secure another box-office milestone. Many suspect Disney hopes to push 'Endgame' back into the top spot above 'Avatar'.

'Time to reclaim that #1 spot baybeee,' one fan wrote.

Coincidentally, the theory isn't entirely new. Six months ago, Create_Greatness92 predicted the possibility of Marvel reviving the film for a strategic boost. 'Something tells me they would love to try and make "Endgame" the #1 film of all time before releasing the next Avengers movie from the same directors,' they wrote.

'Plus, considering that the MCU is on a bit of a skid these days, something tells me they'd like to promote a narrative closer to: "Hey, this is a sequel to Endgame, remember that? This is going to be great like that was!"'

The user went on to suggest that the performance of 'Avatar 3' could influence Marvel's decision-making: 'If "Avatar 3" makes less than the second Avatar film and makes it look like that franchise is on the decline... then I think it becomes more likely that they would want to prop up the Avengers brand leading into "Doomsday".'

Beyond box-office ambitions, others believe Marvel Studios may be aiming to remind audiences of the MCU's peak era — using the re-release to reset excitement and reignite nostalgia ahead of the franchise's next major chapter.

What to Expect from 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to unite the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, X‑Men, and other MCU teams against Doctor Doom, who — according to Marvel's official synopsis — wields both cutting‑edge science and powerful magic to 'unleash a cascading crisis across the entire Multiverse.'

The film promises massive stakes, multiversal chaos, and a huge ensemble battle — making the re‑release of Endgame a timely refresher for audiences before the next big showdown.

With its re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' not only reminds fans of the MCU's epic past but also sets the stage for the high-stakes action of 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Fans old and new will soon witness the next chapter of the Marvel saga unfold on the big screen.