Dubai-based financial technology company Avenix Fzco has developed a new Forex robot called Forexduo. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed with the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, specifically for trading Gold on the H1 timeframe.

Technical Specifications and Strategy

Forexduo is programmed to identify anomalies in price action and pinpoint small price gaps so that trading decisions can be made. The Forex robot employs a Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit mechanism to control potential losses and secure profits at predefined levels.

The EA features a Lot Size management system that adapts position sizing according to market conditions and account sizes. In specific scenarios where the initial trade doesn't perform as expected, Forexduo is programmed to increase the lot size for subsequent trades in a controlled manner, aiming to recover from losses gradually.

Risk Management Features

Forexduo incorporates several risk management features:

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit: These predetermined levels limit potential losses and secure profits.

These predetermined levels limit potential losses and secure profits. Trailing Stop option: This feature dynamically adjusts the Stop Loss level as the trade progresses favourably.

This feature dynamically adjusts the Stop Loss level as the trade progresses favourably. Avoidance of specific strategies: The Forex robot does not use Hedging or Grid strategies.

Advanced Functionality

Forexduo offers additional functionalities:

Multi-Directional Trading: The EA can manage multiple trades simultaneously.

The EA can manage multiple trades simultaneously. Dynamic Money Management: The system adjusts position sizes based on predefined risk parameters.

The system adjusts position sizes based on predefined risk parameters. Precision Strategy: The forex robot aims to identify optimal market conditions for strategic entries and exits.

Performance and Optimization

Forexduo has been fine-tuned using data from 2016 to the present day. The EA has undergone rigorous testing and refinement to optimize its performance across various market conditions.

The forex robot utilizes 100% quality tick data provided by Tick Data Suite, operated by Thinkberry SRL. This comprehensive dataset informs trading decisions based on precise market movements, aiming to enhance the EA's effectiveness and robustness.

Compatibility and Usage

Forexduo is explicitly designed for trading Gold on the H1 timeframe in the MT4 platform. It combines advanced price action analysis, risk management techniques, and intelligent lot size adjustments to offer a comprehensive trading solution.

About Avenix Fzco

Avenix Fzco, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is carving its niche in the financial technology landscape. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge software for forex trading, focusing on creating Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 4 platform. At the heart of Avenix Fzco's philosophy is a commitment to innovation.

The company's forex robots, including Forexduo, are designed with real-time insights, intuitive interfaces, and analytical tools. Regular updates ensure that their software adapts to the ever-changing market conditions. Forex enthusiasts interested in exploring Forexduo can visit Avenix Fzco's website to test the software and experience its features firsthand: https://forexduo.com/