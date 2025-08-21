The tactical shooter Hell Let Loose is heading into the Vietnam War, but excitement around the new chapter has been tempered by one central question: the inclusion of crossplay. For a title that prides itself on gritty, realistic combat, players are split over whether this next evolution will finally unite the community—or keep it divided.

🔥 We’re excited to announce the next chapter in the Hell Let Loose franchise; Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, launching in 2026.



🌄 Step into the intense, large-scale battles of the Vietnam War with 50vs50 combat, historically inspired maps, and fresh gameplay systems designed around… pic.twitter.com/pvHuVKQwLw — Hell Let Loose (@hell_let_loose) August 20, 2025

The Crossplay News Is a Gut Punch

To the disappointment of many players, a recent FJA report suggests that Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will not feature true crossplay between PC and consoles at launch. As FJA staff writer Bhuvaneshwari A notes, this is a frustrating blow for players who were hoping to finally team up with their console friends for a chaotic jungle firefight, only to realise they will still be stuck on opposite sides of the digital divide.

'I remember firing up the game and hollering for my PlayStation squad, only to get the dreaded "platform not supported" message. It was the digital equivalent of waving at your neighbour through a locked window,' Bhuvaneshwari A noted.

PC Players Can Still Squad Up

For PC players, though, there's good news: crossplay is still available for them. PC gamers who purchased the game on Steam, the Microsoft Store, or Epic Games can still team up and play together. Just be prepared for some playful arguments about framerates and mods.

A Small Victory for Console Gamers

There's also some good news for console players. Those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can now team up and create some epic moments on the battlefield together. However, they remain separated from the PC community.

There's always hope for a change, of course. For now, however, the community is stuck with this complicated setup. The wish for seamless Vietnam crossplay feels as frustrating as watching your ride fly off without you, and you can practically hear the entire community saying, 'Maybe next patch.'

Beyond the debate over crossplay, the new chapter brings with it other key details that players have been waiting for, including its release date.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Release Date

The release window for Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is set for 2026. While a specific launch date hasn't been given, we don't know exactly when it will arrive in the year. However, RadioTimes suggests it is a safe bet it won't be in May, as developers will want to give Grand Theft Auto 6 as wide a berth as possible.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has been announced.



Coming in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. pic.twitter.com/SgaYaX2udr — Esportscenter (@_esportscenter) August 20, 2025

In other words, the wait could be anywhere from a few months to over a year before players can finally rumble in the jungle. Thankfully, we have Rising Storm 2: Vietnam to keep them busy in the meantime.

Can You Pre-Order The Game?

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is currently not available for pre-order. However, you can add it to your wishlist on the Steam, PlayStation, Microsoft, and Epic Games stores. Since the game is scheduled for release in 2026, we can expect to receive details on its price, pre-order options, and any special bonuses sooner rather than later.

While the move to a new era is exciting, the initial crossplay plan has left the community feeling divided. With a long wait until 2026 and many details still unconfirmed, the hope for a future update that truly brings the player base together remains strong. For now, all we can do is keep a lookout for future announcements.