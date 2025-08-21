Roblox players around the world were thrown into panic after a viral post falsely claimed that the popular gaming platform would permanently shut down on 1 September 2025.

The fake notice, circulated on X (formerly Twitter), claimed the closure was due to user requests and safety concerns.

However, the company has officially denied the rumours, reassuring all that the platform will not be discontinued.

Is Roblox Shutting Down? The Viral Rumour Explained

The online rumour claimed that Roblox would permanently close its doors. The fabricated announcement read: 'While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community. Your voices have been heard, and your well-being remains our top priority.'

The message appeared to be an official statement, which fueled the confusion, particularly as Roblox faces lawsuits and restrictions in several countries.

The alleged announcement, which began circulating on the social media platform X, stated that the platform's shutdown was due to user requests and safety concerns.

⏣ NEWS: It's Official! Roblox is Shutting Down On September 1st.

Dispelling the Rumour: What Roblox Said

As of August 2025, Roblox has no plans to shut down, and the company has publicly stated this. The company continues to post regular updates on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, using the platform to reassure players that their favourite game is here to stay.

In October 2024, a report from Hindenburg Research alleged that Roblox had misled its investors on the stock market. Despite these serious claims, no formal action has been taken as a result. Although it's unlikely that the gaming platform will close down due to these allegations, its reputation has suffered a significant blow.

The Viral Hoax: Separating Fact from Fiction

A quick check of the publisher's blog shows that they're still posting regular game updates and interacting with their player base as expected. The studio had to address a particularly nasty rumour back in 2020, after which it decided to put the 'Roblox shutting down' rumours to rest for good.

'Let's set things straight: Roblox isn't 'shutting down.' The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two,' the official Roblox X account says. 'Remember: don't believe everything y'all read on the internet!'

Remember: don't believe everything y'all read on the internet! 😆

In light of this, despite rumours circulating in December 2023, there is little need to worry about the security of your Roblox account or your in-game items. As confirmed by PCGamesN, Roblox Corporation has reassured its user base that the platform isn't going anywhere. This means you can get back to playing your favourite games without any worries.

Could Roblox Be Shut Down?

While controversies are nothing new for Roblox, the platform is now facing significant backlash from a lawsuit filed by the state of Louisiana. The legal action claims that the company has failed to protect its young user base from inappropriate content and online predators.

The lawsuit specifically highlighted games like 'Escape to Epstein Island' and 'Diddy Party' as examples of explicit content accessible to children.

Louisiana's Attorney General is SUING @Roblox $RBLX for three counts: Unfair Trade Practices, Negligence and Public Nuisance, and Unjust Enrichment, alleging that the company illegally profited by knowingly selling a sex game to children.

The lawsuit isn't an isolated event. Many nations, including Turkey, China, and Oman, have already banned the platform. Roblox's legal issues have also been compounded by Qatar's recent ban, which came after social media campaigns to address growing concerns about child safety on the platform.

The State od Qatar just banned Roblox from their country due to child safety reasons.



This is just getting crazier and crazier every day.

The Real Threats to Roblox's Future

Critics argue that Roblox's rapid expansion has outpaced its ability to appropriately moderate content. While the company has since implemented new safety features, such as AI monitoring, many believe these measures are only reactive and fail to prevent issues from happening in the first place.

Roblox has been under growing pressure due to international bans, lawsuits, and player-led boycotts, such as the #BoycottTheHatch movement.

The Bottom Line

For now, Roblox is not shutting down. The company continues to grow, attracting millions of daily users and investing in new safety features. However, its long-term future will depend on how well it addresses regulatory concerns, international bans, and community trust.

Despite the panic sparked by the viral hoax, Roblox has made its stance clear: 'We're not going anywhere.'