A controversial and self-proclaimed Filipino psychic has once again drawn international attention after claiming she predicted recent aviation tragedies, including the devastating crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12.

The prediction, posted days before the incident, has led some to question whether Rudy Baldwin's visions are more than a coincidence, while others remain firmly sceptical.

Baldwin Made a Chilling Post Before the Crash

On June 9, Rudy Baldwin shared a message on her public Facebook page detailing what she described as a prophetic vision of multiple air disasters. In all capital letters, Baldwin wrote, 'I SAW AN AIRCRAFT IN AN ACCIDENT. I SAW TWO IN ANOTHER COUNTRY AND ALSO IN AN ASIA COUNTRY.'

'ONE ACCIDENT WAS DUE TO A STRIKE OF STRONG LIGHTNING. TWO ACCIDENTS IN THE AIR WHICH THE REASON WAS THE ACT OF NATURE... A NATURAL DISASTER WHERE MANY LIVES WERE LOST...'

The post continued with references to specific aircraft colours, including 'RED WITH WHITE WRITTEN ON IT' and 'YELLOW, BLUE, AND RED AND GREEN AND WHITE.' Baldwin concluded the message with a warning: 'LET ME REPEAT AGAIN THIS WILL HAPPEN... LET US NOT FORGET TO PRAY ALWAYS.'

Just three days later, on June 12, Air India Flight 171 tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing over 200 people. The aircraft was bound for London's Gatwick Airport. According to local reports, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor.

The incident quickly prompted a wave of online attention directed at Baldwin's earlier post.

Was the Indian Air Crash Foreseen?

While Baldwin did not name any airline or exact location in her predictions, supporters argue that her vague description of an 'Asia country' and a red and white aircraft closely matches Air India's theme colour and operational geography.

To add to the intrigue, the post also mentioned lightning strikes and engine failure. Though the exact cause of the Air India crash remains under investigation, early speculation around electrical systems and weather disruption has fuelled belief in Baldwin's supposed foresight.

A Broader Warning About Aviation

Baldwin's June 9 post wasn't limited to a single aircraft. It referenced multiple incidents, including one where an aircraft 'FELL HARD INTO THE OCEAN.' According to reports, she warned of aviation incidents in early 2025 as well.

In the first six months of 2025 alone, there have already been three high-profile commercial plane crashes, and two of them were fatal. Along with the Air India crash that killed 241 passengers on Thursday, a mid-air collision on January 29 between an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River stunned aviation experts and the public alike.

Meanwhile, in February, a Delta Air Lines flight crashed while landing in Toronto, Canada. According to reports, there were no fatalities, but 21 passengers sustained injuries.

Some believe Baldwin is drawing attention to real concerns in aviation safety, especially during the busy travel season and amid unpredictable weather patterns. Although these events vary in cause and outcome, some of Baldwin's followers point to her generalised warnings as aligning with a pattern that appears to be playing out in real time.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Rudy Baldwin has sparked headlines with her extreme predictions. Known for her frequent warnings about disasters, celebrity deaths and health crises, she's developed a large following in the Philippines and among overseas Filipinos.

According to reports, she even predicted the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Earlier this year, Baldwin also predicted a major volcanic eruption and the return of a pandemic-like illness, which was often denoted as Monkeypox. Both claims stirred concern online but were quickly dismissed by scientific authorities.

As clips from Baldwin's posts continue circulating online, the debate over her credibility remains a point of contention. While some point to the timing of her message and the crash as 'too close to ignore,' others see only coincidence.