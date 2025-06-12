A chilling 'Mayday' distress call from Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was transmitted to air traffic control just moments after Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad at 1:39pm local time (9:09am BST) on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Seconds later, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged into a residential area near the airport, killing all 242 passengers and crew on board, along with several people on the ground.

The final transmission, intercepted by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), cited 'engine failure' as the cause of distress. The ATC was reportedly unable to respond before the aircraft vanished from radar. The flight was en route to London Gatwick Airport.

According to reports from major news outlets including BBC News, Reuters, and Al Jazeera, this marks the deadliest crash in Air India's modern history and the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Mayday Call Points to Engine Failure

The pilot's final mayday call revealed the aircraft was experiencing 'engine failure' moments before the crash.

As reported by The Express UK, the call was made in the final seconds before the aircraft rapidly descended into the Meghani Nagar residential district, triggering a fireball and widespread destruction on the ground.

Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar, a retired senior Air India pilot, told NDTV that the incident appeared to be 'like a case of multiple bird hits wherein both the engines lost power'.

'The take-off was perfect and just, I believe, short of retracting the gear. The aircraft began descending, which typically happens when engine thrust is lost or lift is compromised,' Bhatnagar explained.

Despite the pilot's efforts to maintain control, the aircraft crashed less than three minutes after departure.

Boeing Responds to the Tragedy

The ill-fated aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a model previously regarded for its safety record. In an official statement published on Boeing's media site, the manufacturer expressed its condolences:

'We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.'

This comes amid mounting scrutiny of Boeing's safety practices following recent incidents involving its 737 MAX series, including a mid-air door blowout in early 2024.

Air India Confirms International Fatalities

Air India confirmed that the London-bound flight carried 247 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Al Jazeera reported that at least 204 passengers were confirmed dead at the crash site, with the remaining fatalities confirmed during hospitalisation.

In a public statement, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group (Air India's parent company), called the incident 'a tragic and devastating accident'.

'We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,' he said.

Air India has suspended all outbound operations from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight schedules.

Investigation Underway

The crash investigation is being led by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with support from Boeing, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and international aviation experts. Authorities are examining the aircraft's flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which were recovered from the wreckage.

A preliminary report is expected in the coming weeks, though a full investigation may take several months. If a technical or design flaw is identified, Boeing could face renewed regulatory scrutiny akin to the 737 MAX crisis, which resulted in prolonged groundings and criminal investigations.

Public Hotline and Support

Air India has launched a dedicated helpline at 1800 5691 444 for families and individuals seeking information. The airline has pledged full transparency and support as investigations continue.