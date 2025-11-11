John Cena has revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer twice, in what he called a 'wake-up call' for men who neglect sun protection.

The 48-year-old wrestler and actor said he discovered the first cancerous spot on his right pectoral during a routine dermatologist check-up, followed by another near his shoulder a year later.

'Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be,' Cena said in a recent interview.

The former WWE star's confession has sparked widespread conversation about male health habits and the long-term consequences of ignoring sun-care.

From Neglect to Awareness: Cena's Journey

Cena admitted he spent much of his life outdoors without protection, saying he had been 'stubborn' and thought the issue 'would never reach' him. Growing up between Massachusetts and Florida, he often trained shirtless in the sun.

He now believes years of unprotected exposure led to the skin damage that caused his diagnosis.

'I was stubborn. I didn't want to have a routine,' he said. 'I thought the problem would never reach me. I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me,' according to an interview with People.

After undergoing two successful procedures to remove the spots, Cena said he feels 'grateful' but aware that early detection saved him from something far worse.

Healthline reports that while most skin cancers are treatable, delayed diagnosis can lead to severe complications. Cena's openness has been praised by dermatologists for helping normalise preventive health conversations among men.

The Broader Issue: Why Men Still Ignore Sun-care

According to a New York Post, men are less likely to undergo routine skin-checks or use sunscreen, with experts citing behavioural barriers in male preventive care.

Cena acknowledged this cultural gap, saying, 'Men especially are becoming more conscious of self-care. I just think we need to make it more commonplace.'

Public health professionals warn that such reluctance contributes to higher rates of advanced skin cancer in men, especially those working outdoors or frequently exercising in direct sunlight.

A Men's Journal feature echoed this, noting that preventive care is often dismissed until symptoms appear. Cena's story has since been cited by doctors and campaigners as a high-profile reminder of the dangers of neglecting SPF.

Turning Awareness Into Action: Cena's Neutrogena Partnership

Following his diagnosis, Cena partnered with Neutrogena to promote its 'Sunscreen You Can't See' campaign, inspired by his famous catchphrase, 'You can't see me'.

The initiative highlights the importance of invisible, daily protection and aims to break down stigma around men's skincare routines.

'It wasn't until I went to a dermatologist and had a cancerous spot removed that I realised how serious this is,' he said. 'I'm so grateful to have dodged those two bullets, but I wear them as a reminder to take those extra few seconds every day to protect myself.'

He now applies SPF daily and encourages fans to do the same, emphasising that sunscreen should be as routine as brushing teeth. Dermatologists support this message, saying daily SPF use can prevent up to 90 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers.

A Message That Resonates Beyond the Ring

John Cena's candid admission about his health has resonated with millions of men worldwide. His journey from neglect to awareness serves as a real-world example of how early action can save lives.

As experts continue urging men to adopt daily sun protection, Cena's story underscores a simple truth: prevention is far easier than regret.