Eleven people remained missing off Baja California on 18 October 2026 after a boat reportedly carrying 27 capsized, the US Coast Guard stated. Three of the 16 people rescued had injuries consistent with shark bites.

The search began after Coast Guard Sector San Diego received a radio distress call at about 1am local time on 16 October. The vessel was taking on water roughly 140 miles (225 kilometres) west of Ensenada, Mexico, the Coast Guard's Southwest District reported.

US and Mexican naval units were assisting the continuing search, while the circumstances of the capsize remained unclear.

Baja California Survivors Receive Emergency Care

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer helped pull passengers from the water as survivors clung to debris. A rescue helicopter reached the area about two hours after the distress call, but the boat was no longer visible.

All 16 survivors were transported to San Diego and transferred to emergency medical personnel for treatment at local hospitals. Coast Guard personnel administered lifesaving first aid during the journey.

Three survivors 'sustained injuries consistent with shark bites', the agency told USA TODAY. Brian Raines, assistant fire chief for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department states that about 60 fire and medical personnel responded. Thirteen ambulances transported the survivors to hospitals.

Debris Offers Clues to Baja California Vessel

Crews from Air Station Ventura, Air Station Sacramento and the Coast Guard Cutter Active were deployed after the distress call. The USS Kingsville and a Navy helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 also joined the response.

Lt Santiago Tamburini states that rescuers initially located debris and floating seats believed to be connected to the vessel. Those discoveries were assisting efforts to identify the boat.

The number aboard had not been firmly established. Reports reaching the Coast Guard indicated that there may have been 27 people on the vessel.

'There is a chance that there could still be survivors in the water,' Coast Guard Petty Officer Charlie Valor stated. Officials planned to continue searching until there was reason to believe the missing people might no longer be alive.

Questions Surround Baja California Voyage

The Coast Guard said US Customs and Border Protection was investigating the incident and interviewing survivors. The boat's destination and whether it was operating for commercial, recreational or other purposes remained unknown.

Capt Robert Tucker, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Diego, linked the route to previous smuggling activity in a statement.

'The vessel had a large number of people onboard and was following a route normally used in illegal maritime smuggling operations. Offshore conditions are unforgivable and can quickly result in death.'

That route did not establish the purpose of this voyage. Tamburini stated that officials could not yet confirm whether the vessel was involved in such activity or was a recreational or commercial fishing boat.

In May 2025, at least four people died when a panga-style vessel carrying migrants capsized in heavy surf near Del Mar, north of San Diego, authorities reported. Two boat captains later pleaded guilty in connection with that incident, prosecutors stated.

As of 18 October, search operations continued, with crews working to locate the 11 people still missing after the capsize.