A police investigation is under way after the body of a newborn baby was discovered inside a portable toilet at one of Michigan's largest music festivals, prompting an outpouring of grief from organisers and festivalgoers.

The infant was found on the morning of Sunday, 28 June, at the Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, the baby was discovered by an employee working for the portable toilet company while carrying out routine maintenance in the festival's camping area. Authorities described the infant as a 'deceased neonate,' meaning a baby believed to be 28 days old or younger.

Where Was the Newborn Found?

The tragic discovery was made inside one of the portable toilets located within the campgrounds of the Electric Forest festival, a four-day electronic dance music event held annually at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.

Michigan State Police confirmed that the worker immediately alerted emergency services after finding the infant. Officers have since launched an investigation to establish exactly what happened and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

At this stage, police have not released details about the baby's identity, cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the discovery. Investigators have also not confirmed whether the infant was born at the festival or arrived there beforehand.

What Have Police Said About the Investigation?

Authorities have appealed to anyone who attended the festival and may have witnessed anything unusual in the camping area to come forward.

Michigan State Police stressed there is no known threat to the public, adding that the investigation remains active. Officers also urged people to avoid speculation on social media while enquiries continue, saying it is important to respect both the investigation and those affected by the tragedy.

An autopsy is expected to provide further information about the infant and may help investigators determine how the baby died.

Electric Forest Organisers Heartbroken

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Electric Forest organisers said they were 'heartbroken' by the incident and expressed their condolences in a statement shared on social media.

'Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you,' organisers wrote, adding that they are fully cooperating with Michigan State Police as the investigation continues.

The festival, which attracts between 40,000 and 50,000 people each year, featured performances from artists including Illenium, Excision, Kaskade and GRiZ.

On the festival's final evening, severe weather also forced organisers to temporarily evacuate attendees before limited operations later resumed.

What Happens Next?

For now, many questions remain unanswered.

Police have not identified the newborn or released information about any potential suspects. Investigators are focusing on gathering witness accounts and forensic evidence before determining the circumstances surrounding the baby's death.

Officials have asked anyone who was in the camping area and noticed suspicious activity to contact Michigan State Police or submit information through the state's online tip reporting system.

As the investigation continues, authorities have emphasised that it is too early to draw conclusions and have urged the public to allow investigators to establish the facts before speculation spreads online.