Are Democrats trying to open borders in preparation for single-party rule? That's what a MAGA account is claiming, sharing a video it claims 'exposes the Democrats' secret plan for permanent single-party rule'.

The video focuses on how Democrats' general pro-immigration stance is allegedly a scheme to lock in voters. It backs President Donald Trump's stand on closing US borders to undocumented immigrants and his call for France to do the same.

Trump to France: Close Your Borders

'France is burning!' Trump said on Truth Social, following the widespread protests and violent riots in the country. He blamed the unrest on uncontrolled immigration. However, French authorities have not linked immigrants to the rioting, which occurred during protests over rising living costs and poor conditions in schools.

'The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your borders and take control, before it is too late!' Trump said.

A MAGA account on X, using the handle @ConstitustionX, shared a video outlining what it called the Democrats' 'secret plan', summarised in five steps: first, get undocumented immigrants into the country; prioritise their needs; keep them in the US; ensure their privileges are irrevocable; and finally, count them to determine congressional apportionment.

🚨🔥 BREAKING: TRUMP JUST UNLEASHED A 96-SECOND NUCLEAR BOMB 💥

He EXPOSES the Democrats’ SECRET plan for PERMANENT single-party rule in under 2 minutes ⚠️

This is the video they NEVER wanted you to see.

Flood the country → give free everything → sanctuary shields → census… pic.twitter.com/WfsgorPK49 — CONSTITUTION X 🇺🇸 (@ConstitustionX) October 17, 2026

The account, which describes itself as a pro-life, ultra-MAGA and 'conservative Italian Christian MAGA supporter working abroad', has over 68,000 followers. The video about the Democrats' alleged secret plan had been viewed more than 623,000 times as of this writing.

'Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea and air from all over the world, enough to eclipse the population of 36 individual US states so far,' the account said, without providing data to support its statement.

Midterm Elections

Immigration is one of the most important campaign issues as Republicans and Democrats jockey to win the most congressional seats in the midterm elections. Trump's administration has consistently sought to project a tough stance on immigration as part of its 'Make America Great Again' agenda.

However, according to the fact-checking site Factchequeado, 'the Obama administration deported more immigrants than any other government in the last 30 years'. A total of 2,749,706 deportations were recorded during President Barack Obama's administration from 2009 to 2017, averaging 942 per day.

Trump's second administration is still ongoing, so a definitive comparison is not yet possible. Factchequeado reported that an average of 1,090 deportations per day were recorded between 20 January 2025 and 10 March 2026, amounting to 452,491 deportations. This was higher than Obama's daily average of 942.

The comparison also involves differences in enforcement priorities. Obama's administration, particularly during his second term, prioritised deporting immigrants with criminal records, while only 29% of those deported under Trump's administration had criminal convictions, according to Factchequeado.

MAGA: Immigration Critics Are Labelled Racist

Despite the historical deportation figures, the viral MAGA video claimed that Democrats keep undocumented immigrants in the country 'at all costs, even if they commit violent crimes like murder and rape'. The video also lamented that anyone who criticises immigrants is often labelled a racist.

'Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives,' the video also said. Under the US Constitution's 14th Amendment, congressional representation is apportioned among the states according to their respective populations, counting the 'whole number of persons in each State'.