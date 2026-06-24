A Hungarian hospital worker accused of cannibalism has been arrested after allegedly admitting to one of the most disturbing acts investigators have encountered, preparing food from human body parts he collected from graves and medical facilities.

The 30-year-old hospital orderly was taken into custody in Budapest on June 17 after Hungary's National Bureau of Investigation received information that he had been storing human remains both at work and at home.

What police allegedly discovered next only deepened the horror.

A man has come clean about stealing body parts from local graveyards as well as from the hospital where he worked and taking them home to eat.

https://t.co/fwvzP1PcdW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 23, 2026

Chilling Confession Stuns Investigators

According to Hungarian authorities, the suspect admitted during questioning that he had a fascination with human body parts and acknowledged collecting them over time.

Police said the man also claimed he had prepared food from human remains and eaten it, an allegation that immediately transformed the case from an unusual investigation into an international headline.

Authorities have not released further details about the alleged acts, and forensic examinations are ongoing. However, the admission has become the most shocking element of the Hungarian cannibalism case.

Police in Budapest have arrested a 30-year-old hospital orderly accused of collecting human remains from abandoned cemeteries and his workplace.



Investigators say skulls, a hand, a lower leg and other bones were found in his home, along with a reconstructed human face.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/oAMQCUHUXC — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) June 23, 2026

Horrific Discoveries Inside The Apartment

When investigators searched the suspect's apartment, they uncovered what police described as a collection of human remains.

Among the items recovered were skulls, a complete lower leg, a severed hand, and additional bones stored inside a suitcase.

Investigators also found what may be the most unsettling discovery of all, a reconstructed human face reportedly made from facial skin.

A heart preserved in a jar was also seized. Authorities are still working to determine whether it belonged to a human or an animal.

The findings have raised serious questions about how long the alleged collection had been growing and where all of the remains originated.

Hospital Access Raises Alarming Questions

The suspect worked as an orderly at a hospital, a detail that has become a major focus of the Budapest police investigation.

Authorities believe some of the remains may have been obtained through his employment, although investigators have not disclosed exactly how the body parts were allegedly removed or accessed.

The possibility that human remains could have been taken from a medical setting has added another layer of concern to an already disturbing case. Police have not publicly identified the hospital involved.

Man arrested for collecting HUMAN BODY PARTS from graves and from his workplace at a hospital in Hungary



The man said that he was particularly ATTRACTED to human body parts, and that he had PREPARED FOOD from such parts and eaten them pic.twitter.com/m0OzZSwUOe — RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2026

Grave Robbing Allegations Span Two Countries

Investigators believe the suspect did not rely solely on hospital access. According to police, he also dug up bodies from abandoned cemeteries in both Hungary and neighboring Slovakia.

The allegations of grave robbing in Hungary have expanded the scope of the investigation, with authorities now attempting to trace the origins of every recovered body part.

Forensic experts are working to determine whether the human remains stolen from cemeteries can be linked to specific burial sites.

Anatomy Obsession Under Scrutiny

In a statement, police described the suspect as someone deeply interested in anatomy and pathology who also enjoyed dissecting animals.

While such interests are not uncommon in medical and scientific fields, investigators are examining whether that fascination played a role in the alleged collection of human remains.

The reconstructed face, preserved organs, and other items recovered during the search have intensified scrutiny of the suspect's activities and motivations.

Digital Evidence Could Reveal More

Authorities have seized the suspect's computers, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, SIM cards, and digital storage devices.

Investigators are now reviewing the material for evidence that could establish how long the alleged activity continued and whether additional crimes may have occurred.

Police have indicated that the case could expand as forensic examinations and digital analysis continue.

Investigation Far From Over

The suspect is currently being held on suspicion of illegal use of human bodies.

However, authorities have made clear that the investigation remains active and that additional charges may be possible once experts identify the origins of all recovered remains.

For now, the case remains one of Hungary's most disturbing criminal investigations in recent years, combining allegations of grave robbing, the collection of human remains, potential misuse of hospital access, and a chilling claim that has captured global attention: that a hospital worker allegedly turned human body parts into food and consumed them.