A former Meta employee who lost their job during the company's May layoffs was reportedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), prompting concern among current employees and raising questions about the challenges facing foreign workers affected by workforce reductions.

According to internal communications first reported by WIRED, Meta employees began discussing the case after a current worker posted an urgent message on an internal immigration-focused message board. The post reportedly tagged two Meta executives responsible for immigration matters and employee risk management in an effort to escalate concerns about the former colleague's situation.

Employees said they did not receive a public response from company leadership regarding the matter. The current status of the former employee remains unknown. Meta hasn't commented on the development as of this writing.

Detention Reportedly Took Place in El Paso

Messages shared internally indicated that employees believed the former worker was being detained in El Paso, Texas, a major US border city frequently used by international workers for visa-related travel and processing.

El Paso sits across from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, which hosts one of the largest US consular offices in the region. The location is commonly used by foreign workers who need to complete visa appointments or immigration paperwork.

The individual's nationality, immigration status, and visa category have not been publicly confirmed.

Layoffs Affected Thousands of Workers

The reported detention comes shortly after Meta's latest round of job cuts on May 20, when the company reduced its workforce by nearly 10%, affecting approximately 8,000 employees.

The layoffs were part of Meta's broader efforts to improve efficiency while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology development.

Employees familiar with the layoffs indicated that visa holders were among those affected.

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For many foreign workers in the United States, employment status can be closely linked to immigration status. Workers on employer-sponsored visas often face strict deadlines to secure new employment or adjust their immigration arrangements after losing a job.

Employees Push for More Support

The incident has intensified ongoing discussions among some Meta employees about support for immigrant workers and contractors who may face immigration-related challenges.

A group of employees has previously advocated for additional assistance, including legal support and resources for workers dealing with immigration issues. Some workers have also organized informal efforts to provide financial and logistical assistance to affected colleagues.

The reported detention has renewed those conversations internally, particularly as employees seek more clarity about how such situations are handled.

Meta declined to comment on the reported detention.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security stated that the agency could not verify or discuss specific cases without identifying information about the individual involved. The department added that the administration continues to pursue its immigration enforcement policies nationwide.

Broader Concerns for International Workers

While immigration enforcement actions have increased across the United States, reported cases involving recently laid-off technology workers remain relatively uncommon.

For employees inside Meta, the case has become a source of concern because it involves a former colleague whose circumstances reportedly changed shortly after losing employment. As discussions continue internally, questions remain about the worker's status and the challenges facing foreign employees navigating job losses during a period of heightened immigration enforcement.