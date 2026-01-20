Society's quest for physical perfection takes a gruesome and satirical turn in the latest television offering from creators Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, The Beauty. The series mixes body horror with high-stakes crime drama, examining modern obsessions and exploring the dangerous lengths people will go to for validation.

The narrative centres on obsession and a sexually transmitted virus that promises physical perfection but delivers deadly consequences. With a star-studded cast led by Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters, the show is poised to challenge viewers' sensibilities whilst exposing the corporate tactics that exploit society's deepest insecurities.

FX Premieres Three Episodes on 21 January

The series makes its broadcast debut on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, with FX scheduling the first three episodes to air simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers who prefer digital platforms can access episodes on Hulu at the same time as the television broadcast.

Following this triple-episode premiere, the remaining instalments of the 11-episode season will air weekly on Wednesdays, concluding in early March. International audiences in the UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the show on Disney+ starting 22 January 2026. This rapid global release ensures viewers worldwide can experience the series without regional delays.

Deadly Drug Investigation Spans European Cities

The plot of The Beauty centres on a 'miracle' drug that purports to provide physical perfection, yet leaves a path of devastation in its wake. What initially appears as a breakthrough in cosmetic science quickly transforms into a nightmare once supermodels begin dying in gruesome circumstances.

These unexpected deaths push the beauty industry into the spotlight, revealing dark realities hidden beneath the promise of perfection. The investigation escalates rapidly, expanding from a local enquiry into a full-scale international manhunt.

The story moves through iconic European cities, including Paris, Rome, and Venice, before returning to New York. At the heart of the mystery is a disturbing connection to a sexually transmitted virus and a deep conspiracy involving the drug's creator.

The series mixes high-stakes thriller tension with visceral body horror, forcing viewers to confront questions about a world where corporations dictate desirability standards. The narrative features shocking transformations and ethical dilemmas as characters expose the deadly business.

Rebecca Hall stuns at ‘THE BEAUTY’ premiere in Rome. 📷 pic.twitter.com/JpHlUXP8cZ — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) January 19, 2026

Peters and Hall Lead Ensemble Cast

The casting for The Beauty matches the show's big ambitions by mixing seasoned dramatic actors with pop culture icons. Evan Peters plays Cooper Madsen, an FBI agent who gets pulled into the dark world surrounding this lethal drug. He is joined by Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett, a sharp investigator who has to navigate this twisted path alongside him.

Ashton Kutcher takes on the role of the mysterious tech billionaire behind the drug at the centre of the story. His character orchestrates the chaos and pulls the strings of a conspiracy that threatens to destroy society's perception of beauty. Anthony Ramos appears as 'The Assassin', an enforcer who soon realises he is in over his head.

Bella Hadid stars as Ruby, a supermodel whose life is destroyed by the drug, whilst Jeremy Pope plays an outsider drawn into the conflict. Supporting roles feature Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Meghan Trainor, Lux Pascal, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The blend of federal agents, biotech moguls, and fashion icons creates an international scope that distinguishes the series from standard crime procedurals. As the show airs weekly through March, industry observers will be watching whether Murphy's latest project can maintain the momentum of his previous successes whilst tackling provocative themes about beauty standards and corporate exploitation.