The second season of the acclaimed anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has officially arrived on streaming platforms, bringing the elven mage back to screens after a wildly successful debut run.

But there's a catch. While Japanese viewers are already diving into new episodes, English dub fans find themselves in familiar territory: the waiting game. The question on everyone's mind is simple: when can we expect to hear the English voice cast return?

Right now, only subtitled episodes are available. Still, there's reason for optimism. Looking back at how season one rolled out, plus comparing release patterns from other big anime on the platform, we can make a pretty educated guess about when the dub might drop.

Why Fans Are Hoping for February English Dubs

According to official press information sent to EntertainmentNOW from Crunchyroll, the streaming platform does not yet have a date for when the English dubs will premiere. However, the dubs will be released on this streaming platform, just like the subs.

Based on when the dubs dropped on Crunchyroll for season 1, they could release as soon as three weeks from now. This places a possible window in early February, though no official confirmation has been provided.

How Season 1's Two-Week Gap Offers Hope

To understand the potential timeline, it is essential to review the broadcast history of the series. Season 1 premiered on Crunchyroll with two back-to-back episodes on September 29, 2023, Anime News Network reported at the time. The platform wasted little time in getting the English version to fans.

Then the dubs debuted on Crunchyroll on October 13, just about two weeks later. In a move that delighted eager viewers, four dubbed episodes were dropped simultaneously on that date. So during the course of the first season, the dubs were only about two weeks behind the English subs. If this turnaround time is replicated for the new season, the wait could be surprisingly short.

However, seasoned anime watchers know that schedules can fluctuate. Sometimes Crunchyroll's dubs lag a bit further behind, about three to four weeks, as was the case with Attack on Titan typically. While Attack on Titan generally maintained a steady pace, there was one big AoT delay in March 2023, when the sub for Season 4 Part 3 Part 1 dropped. The dub didn't air until September 10.

That was an unusually long delay, though it serves as a reminder that production hiccups can occur. Hopefully, Crunchyroll will be able to continue the dub schedule it had for season 1, and we'll only be waiting a couple of weeks for the dubs to start dropping. That would put them premiering around the beginning of February.

Exact Global Release Times for Season 2 Episodes

For those watching the subtitled simulcast immediately, the schedule is strict. Frieren season 2 began at 7 a.m. on Friday, January 16. For viewers coordinating their watches across the United States, that translated to 8 a.m. Mountain time, 10 a.m. Central time, and 11 a.m. Eastern time. Going forward, the subs will drop every Friday, maintaining a consistent weekend slot for the series.

The logistics of the release are tightly bound to the domestic broadcast in Japan. In Japan, the new episodes air on TV at 11 p.m. JST on Friday night and then are available for streaming in the region an hour later. So that means the new episodes will be available in some regions for just a short period of time before they're available on Crunchyroll.

New Director Tomoya Kitagawa Takes the Helm

Beyond the schedule, there are significant production changes for this chapter of the saga. Season two of the anime is being directed by Tomoya Kitagawa, who's taking over for Keiichiro Saito (the director of season one.) This change in leadership brings a fresh perspective to the adaptation, though fans expect the visual quality and atmospheric storytelling to remain consistent with the high bar set by the debut season.

Additionally, the auditory experience has been refreshed. The opening theme song for Frieren season 2 is 'lulu', by Mrs. GREEN APPLE, Crunchyroll reported. As the series moves forward, both the visual direction and the musical score will play pivotal roles in defining the tone of Frieren's continuing travels.