Babysitter Dave De K., 39, received a 30-year prison sentence in Ghent, Belgium, on Monday for abducting and killing four-year-old Dean.

De K. had previously served time for the abuse and death of a two-year-old in 2008. He received a 10-year prison sentence in that case and was released in 2018. His latest conviction concerned Dean's abduction and death in January 2022.

The case was heard by an assize court, which handles the most serious crimes. Its judge imposed the 30-year term requested by the public prosecutor and stated that there were no mitigating circumstances. De K. must serve at least 25 years of the sentence. After his prison term, he will be subject to a further 15 years of supervision.

Earlier Death Cited in Babysitter's Sentencing

Dean frequently stayed with De K. and his then girlfriend, Romy W, who was friends with the boy's mother. His mother was receiving psychiatric treatment for depression.

'You have committed horrific acts,' the judge told De K.

'You have taken the lives of two young children. I think you understand why such a severe sentence is being imposed. You will be in prison for a long time. I hope you find your place there.'

During De K.'s earlier imprisonment, the prison had unsuccessfully requested his placement in a psychiatric institution, the report states.

Babysitter Admitted Assault Inside His Car

Dean began staying with De K. and Romy W in Sint-Gillis-Waas, Belgium, on 12 January 2022. De K. later drove away with the child following an argument with W.

He admitted repeatedly striking Dean inside his car during a fit of rage. In his account, the boy died hours later, after De K. had driven with him to Zeeland in the Netherlands.

De K. was arrested in Meerkerk, in the Dutch province of Utrecht, on 17 January 2022. Dean was not with him.

The child's body was discovered later that day in bushes on the former construction island of Neeltje Jans in Zeeland.

Former Partner Acquitted in Babysitter Case

Romy W, 29, a Dutch woman from Sint Jansteen, was acquitted of an abduction charge on the Friday before sentencing. The jury cited insufficient evidence and reasonable doubt about her knowledge of De K.'s actions.

Both defendants were convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material. The jury also convicted Romy W of distribution. It acquitted De K. of that offence, finding it unproven that he had sent the material to anyone.

The images did not depict Dean. Investigators discovered the material on De K.'s phone, where he had received it through an online chat.

Romy W stated that she discovered the images on De K.'s phone and took screenshots. Her explanation was that she forwarded these to her own phone in order to confront him about the material.

For the offences involving the images, Romy W received a five-year probationary suspension of sentencing. She will serve no prison sentence provided she commits no criminal offences during that period and complies with the conditions.

'You are being given another chance,' the judge told Romy W 'Take it. Leave alcohol and other drugs behind and build a good life with your child.'

Romy W gave birth during pre-trial detention, which lasted nearly five years. Her probation conditions require treatment for alcohol addiction and mandatory guidance in raising her young child.