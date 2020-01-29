With the slew of CBD products and brands popping up in the United Kingdom, CBD oils are gaining more popularity than ever before. But, since the industry is relatively new, we are yet to acquaint ourselves with these brand new brands.

The demand for CBD oil tinctures, capsules, vapes, creams, and edibles in the United Kingdom is now higher more than ever. As such, the rise of CBD shops on the high street is also increasing at such a rapid rate.

We understand that you need to keep up with the growth of this fast-paced industry, and we are here to guide you. In this buyer's guide, we will break down the five reigning kings of CBD brands within the United Kingdom. This review is based on product quality, effectiveness, safety, and bang for your buck. So, if you are worried about falling for false advertisements, fear not, because we are here to recommend only the best of the best quality CBD oil in the UK.

So, without further ado, here are the top five CBD oil brands there is in the UK today, based on overall effectiveness and customer reviews.

The 5 Best CBD Oils In The UK (2020)

1. Blessed CBD - Our Top Pick, #1 CBD Oil UK

Blessed CBD is a family-owned brand that focuses solely on CBD oils and creams, so much so that they do not offer any other product but these.

They take pride in extracting nothing but the best CBD products complete with a boosted terpene profile and additional cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBG, and so on).

Their oil is extracted from the best producers of hemp in the world: Colorado. The farms in this US state adhere to safety rules and regulations, so you are guaranteed hemp with organic and high cannabinoid oils.

But, apart from the hemp, everything about Blessed CBD oils is made and produced in the United Kingdom. The products are also only available within the region. They only make oils in small doses to ensure quality as well, so they can only accommodate a limited number of buyers at a time. This has allowed them to produce high-quality products consistently - and we believe they make the best CBD oils in the UK.

Product quality is further guaranteed by independent third-party lab tests. Each of their products goes through and passes these tests with high remarks. All test results are provided with every order - so no need to contact customer support for further information. Lab reports allow you to confirm the products contain the amount of CBD advertised.

Lastly, Blessed CBD offers free next day delivery, regardless of how big or small your order is. You don't need to present any coupon codes, either - free next day shipping is guaranteed each time.

Although fairly new to the UK market, Blessed CBD is definitely worth trying out.

Highlights:

Buy now at BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. Cibdol

Cibdol is famous for its organic hemp that produces superb and unparalleled CBD oil. They source their plants all over Europe - Switzerland, Spain, and Croatia. These plants are subjected to strict lab tests to ensure that they exceed Cibdol's extremely high standards. The company even goes as far as testing the soil for contaminants.

Although not as potent or effective as Blessed CBD's range of products, Cibdol offers full-spectrum CBD oils with beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. The company also infuses olive oil in its products to allow CBD to enter the body in a more efficient manner.

Cibdol's oils also come in different CBD content levels. You may choose from 250mg, 400mg, and 1000mg CBD levels.

Cibdol also offers a wide range of top-notch skin care products designed to treat various skin problems.

Highlights:

Offers full-spectrum oils

Uses CO2 extraction method

Manufactured in ISO-graded labs

Third-party lab approved

Organic hemp plants

Solely infused with olive oil

3. FourFive CBD

FourFive CBD offers a wide range of top-tier CBD products. The company has two goals: to spread the word about the wonderful benefits of CBD and to help its consumers lead an active lifestyle.

The company produces CBD oils from 100% natural ingredients, meaning their oil extracts are chemical-free. They make use of the CO2 extraction method, also known as the best method of them all.

All CBD oil spray products also undergo independent third-party lab tests whose results may be accessed through their website.

FourFive CBD sells a plethora of excellent CBD oil products, including oils, CBD capsules, balm and vape oils (to be used with a vaping device).

They offer a Banned Substances Controlled Group-certified zero-THC oil (non psychoactive), to boot! This product is the only one in the entire planet to be tested for contamination and illegal elements (ensures zero THC content). It is the most ideal choice for athletes who need to undergo regular drug testing but still want to reap the benefits of CBD oil. The invention of this product comes as no surprise since the company was co-founded by George Kruis and Dominic Day, both professional rugby players.

Highlights:

Offers Banned Substances Controlled Group-certified zero-THC oil - perfect for athletes

Third-party lab tested

Uses CO2 extraction method

Part of the Cannabis Trades Association

All-natural ingredients

Chemical-free

Vegan- and vegetarian-friendly

4. Canavape

When it comes to vaporizer liquids, Canavape is the number one choice in the UK CBD market. This brand was the very first company that sells CBD e-liquids and has since created more CBD products that are THC-free.

All their products are concocted in their very own laboratory, which means they have total control over the quality of their e-liquids.

Canavape opened its doors in 2014. Their CBD e-liquids were sold from a humble business unit in England. Their products' excellent quality has earned them a high reputation among CBD consumers not just in the United Kingdom but even all over the world.

Apart from CBD e-liquids, Canavape also now offer CBD tinctures, isolates, vape pens and supplements, all of which contain CBD, CBG, and plant terpenes (for the entourage effect).

Highlights:

Pure cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG)

Infused with naturally-extracted terpenes

Infuses with cannabidivarin (CBDv)

Lab-tested hemp CBD oil

Manufactured in an ISO-7 certified laboratory

0% THC hemp extract

Chemical-free

Specially designed for E-cigarette use

5. Provacan

Last on our list is Provacan, a unique brand that offers kosher-certified oils. Their products are tested and approved by the Kashrut Division of the London Beth Din, the biggest kosher certification agency in all of Europe. To say that this is a rare achievement is an understatement.

Provacan oils come in two CBD content levels - 600mg and 1200 mg. Both products are created by scientists in Israel - the leading CBD research facility in the world.

Provacan CBD oils are all extracted from organic hemp cultivated under strict regulations in Europe, which ensures that the THC level meets the legal requirement of 0.2%.

Their products come with a pipette dropper to ensure accurate measurement, to boot.

Highlights:

World-renowned brand

The only brand partnered with CiiTECH

Only kosher-certified brand

Offers a wide range of CBD products

Has a 4.5-star rating on Trust Pilot (200 positive reviews)

Some other notable mentions are Hempura, Love Hemp, CBD Life, Holistic Hemp and CBD Pure.

How To Check For Brand And Product Quality

As the UK CBD industry continues to grow, it is only natural for fake brands to take advantage of new buyers and offer subpar and unsafe products. Don't make the mistake of falling for these scams and by arming yourself with knowledge. It is important to conduct due diligence before trusting a brand, and reading this article is a good place to start.

If you are interested in trying out other CBD companies in the UK market, here are some of the factors you need to consider before you buy their products:

Availability of Lab Results

The best companies in the United Kingdom subject their CBD oil products to independent third-party lab testing. These companies take their customers' safety at heart, so they submit a sample of each batch to check for the chemical make-up and safety of the product.

They should either have the lab results indicated in the label, have them available on their websites, or be provided upon request.

Stay away from brands that do not provide you with lab results or the name of the 3rd party lab. Chances are, their products do not contain CBD at all.

Since the CBD industry is relatively new, third-party lab test results are your best shield against impostor products. These results are the only way you can check for the product's authenticity because honestly, none of these brands have been here long enough to gain your trust.

Product Reviews

Following the same logic as above, non-biased consumer feedback and reviews are important to learn just how good or bad a product is. Since you have no idea how effective these products are, you have to rely on honest reviews. Excellent products need not be advertised, because they will speak for themselves. Trust Pilot and Yotpot are both great sites to check for product reviews. From there, you can narrow down your brand options.

Price Per CBD Content

Sure, high quality comes with a higher price. But, you should also find a brand that will give you the best bang for your buck. CBD oils come in different strengths and sizes, so it's quite difficult to compare products based on price alone. As such, you have to know the CBD percentage present in each bottle.

Hemp Quality

Organically-grown hemp is key to the most excellent CBD oils. After all, hemp is a rather adaptive plant, and it will survive in different climates without the need for herbicides and pesticides. So, chemically-contaminated hemp is automatically a red flag.

Contaminants may result in oils with poor chemical makeup. But, don't worry, all the brands on this list use 100% organic hemp and natural farming methods. We assure zero chances of harmful chemical residue present in any of their products.

The strain of hemp seed is also a telling factor. Think of hemp seed strain as dog breeds. Chihuahuas and Chow chows are both dogs, but they have completely different personalities, life spans, and growth profiles.

Each hemp strain also has its unique chemical makeup, CBD content, and growth profile. As such, each strain will yield a different type of CBD oil. It is therefore important for brands to use a single hemp strain to ensure consistency.

It is also important to look into where these brands grow our source their hemp. Usually, CBD manufacturers buy hemp in bulk, so they will need to be transparent as to where they get it from. If the company does not know where their hemp comes from, that means they have no idea the quality and safety of the material they are using.

For your peace of mind, we have only listed the brands with direct communication with their hemp suppliers. This means they have complete knowledge of the hemp quality, growth, and harvesting processes.

Manufacturing Standards

The CBD industry is governed by the Food Supplement industry, so technically, companies are not required to obtain pharmaceutical certification. But, since CBD oils are known for their health benefits, we should give bonus points to companies who go above and beyond to achieve pharmaceutical approval. The gesture proves their honest intention to produce excellent quality oils for the benefit of their customers.

Companies with their products and services that meet pre-determined standards are given ISO Laboratory certifications. True, only two out of the five companies listed here have such certification, all the others are on their way to getting theirs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Not many may know about CBD oil and its benefits, so we are here to answer all your burning questions.

CBD Oil: What is it?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, which is one of the hundreds of cannabinoid compounds present in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), however, this compound does not make people "high."

While CBD should not be used as a medicine, it does have several properties that may fight various illnesses.

Is CBD Oil Legal in The United Kingdom?

Yes, as long as the oil contains 0.2% (below 1mg) of THC at most. It must also only be sold as a health or food supplement. According to reports, the European Union and the USA are also on their way to legalizing CBD and hemp extracts from Cannabis Sativa plants.

What Are The Benefits Of CBD Oil To One's Health?

CBD helps you maintain homeostasis or a state of balance by helping your ECS or endocannabinoid system (yes, there is such a thing). Technically, it will not prevent you from suffering from diseases, nor will it cure you. However, it is 100% safe to use and many are using it for chronic pain, anxiety, sleep - without the unwanted side effects.

What Chemicals Are Present in CBD Oils?

High-quality CBD or hemp oil has high levels of CBD concentration.

The CBD oil is then infused with a carrier, such as MCT or hemp seed oil. Some brands use olive oil or coconut oil, which is said to carry out the effects of CBD to the body more efficiently.

What Is The Difference Between Full-Spectrum, Broad-Spectrum, and CBD Isolate Oil?

Full-spectrum CBD oil is composed of a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other elements present in hemp. When mixed together, these compounds create a beautiful synergy that offers a wide variety of health benefits.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil, on the other hand, has all the cannabinoids, as well, apart from THC.

Lastly, CBD isolate oil contains solely of CBD.

How Long Do The Effects Of CBD Start To Kick In?

Some will experience results almost immediately (within 30mins). For others, it can take weeks of continuous use before the body shows positive changes.

How Long Will These Effects Last?

The effects of CBD oil will last for as long as two to six hours (or more).

How Should I Use CBD Oil?

Pour a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue with a dropper. Let it sit there for about 90-120 seconds - this will give you time to absorb the oil completely before you swallow.

What Is The Proper Dosage?

Dosage is subjective - it depends on your personal goal and body chemistry. If you are new to CBD oil, we suggest you start with a small dosage and increase it until you experience the desired effect. For reference, many people take 15 to 50mg of CBD oil 1-3 times a day. They take the last dose usually an hour before bedtime.

How Do You Calculate CBD Concentration?

This part is easy: just look at the label! Check for the total hemp/CBD extract and list down the bottle's total volume. And then, divide the total concentration by the volume.

For instance, if you have a 30ml bottle with a 600mg CBD, divide 600 by 20. The result is 20mg of CBD per 1ml. Why 20? Because a full dropper contains 20 drops. So, you will need to divide the number of drops in the dropper, in this case, 20, by 20mg per ml. You will then arrive at 1mg per drop of CBD.

Why Is CBD Oil More Popular Than Other CBD Products?

People prefer CBD oil over CBD vape juice, gummies, capsules, and other forms of CBD products because they are more affordable, easy to use, and relatively more effective.