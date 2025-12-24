The question many keep asking after the latest Epstein file release has now turned into a high-stakes wager.

On crypto-based prediction platforms, traders are betting real money on whether the US government will publish an authentic, unredacted Epstein 'client list' before the end of 2025.

The surge reflects growing public distrust following the Department of Justice's recent document release, which included photographs and references to influential figures but did not explicitly name individuals tied to criminal acts.

The market activity suggests that for many participants, this is about more than profit. It is a public signal of pressure, frustration and unanswered questions that refuse to fade.

Betting Market Wants Epstein's Client Lists Released

On the crypto-based prediction market, Polymarket, a market titled 'Epstein client list released by...?' has now attracted more than £1.36 million ($1.73 million) in trading volume.

The interest grew after public officials and celebrities were photographed in the Epstein Files released by the US DOJ.

All the people trading in that market want the US DOJ to identify individuals connected to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein explicitly before 31 December 2025.

The 'client list' ensures that all genuinely linked to Epstein's sex trafficking ring are exposed, and not people who only took pictures with him.

At the time of writing, traders are assigning a 24% chance that such a list will be released by the end of the year, with 'Yes' shares trading at 24.3p and 'No' shares at 77.0p. In prediction markets, share prices function like probabilities: a 24p price suggests the market believes there is roughly a 24% chance the outcome will happen.

Interestingly, a separate resolution window extending to 30 June 2026 shows a very different picture.

That contract, although smaller in volume at £16,000 ($20,322), places the likelihood of a client list being released at 52%, suggesting traders believe disclosure is more likely over a longer timeline. But this was likely decided when the Epstein files weren't released on time as promised, due to redactions that had to be made before they went public.

Is There An Epstein Client List?

However, it's worth noting that prediction markets do not claim to predict the future, nor the authenticity required to release it.

The 'Esptein client list' aggregates traders' sentiments and is often driven by public attention and speculation.

The spike in activity is closely linked to the US Department of Justice's recent release of redacted Epstein files. While the documents included photos, travel references, and social connections involving high-profile figures, they did not contain a document that legally qualifies as a 'client list'.

In Polymarket's rules, the market will only resolve to 'Yes' if files explicitly identify individuals as being directly involved in Epstein's criminal activities, such as sex trafficking or facilitation. Merely naming associates, passengers, or social contacts does not meet the criteria.

No One Believes The Recently Released Epstein Files

The Epstein Files, released this month, December 2025, caused public frustration over what many see as 'too much redaction'.

Photos involving influential figures were briefly removed and later restored, while large portions of the files remained redacted to protect victims or minors.

But what this also offered the public is the possibility that more disclosures could follow. Traders will be effectively betting, so a 'client list' will be released in the future.

For other traders, however, betting on a client list is not about profit. It may be about pressuring the government actually to release names that joined Epstein in his crimes, and hopefully, not 90% redacted.

For now, whether a real Epstein client list exists remains unknown, although survivors would often speak up about the list of figures Epstein would send them to.