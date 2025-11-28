Beyoncé and Jay-Z are once again at the centre of a controversy. For years, there have been countless speculations claiming that the two artists are on the brink of a divorce. But until today, they have remained married to each other.

On TikTok, an unverified claim posted by user celebritea.blinds allege that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not been living under the same roof for the last five years. The post claimed that the former Destiny's Child member has been living with her bodyguard for 'quite some time now'.

The Viral TikTok Allegation

The TikTok user also claimed, without providing evidence, that Beyoncé refuses to divorce Jay-Z for financial reasons. Earlier this year, Forbes confirmed that Jay-Z is significantly richer than his wife in terms of their net worth.

As of March 2023, Beyoncé's net worth was estimated at £640 million ($800 million), while Jay-Z's was estimated at £2 billion ($2.5 billion).

To date, Beyoncé has not commented on the rumours. However, fans of Queen B continue to speculate on the real status of their relationship for several months now.

Fan Speculation Over Bodyguard Bond

On Reddit, one fan noted their curiosity about the day-to-day schedule of Beyoncé's bodyguard, Julius de Boer. After all, it seems that he is always around the Grammy winner. The fan also claimed that it is highly likely that the bodyguard lives in the same house as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Another fan teased that everyone should find a man to protect them the same way that Beyoncé's bodyguard is protecting her.

'Do you ever look at these celebrity bodyguards and wonder how it's not more common that celebrities don't end up marrying or hooking up with their bodyguards that we hear about? These guys are also so beautiful,' another person wrote.

'He's her real husband,' another fan joked.

A History of Public Scrutiny

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is not the only one who has been rumoured to be having an affair. For many years, there have been countless allegations suggesting that Jay-Z has also been unfaithful to his wife.

In 2014, a video of Beyoncé's sister, Solange, attacking Jay-Z inside a lift went viral. It was later revealed that Solange was furious at her brother-in-law after learning that he had cheated on her sister.

'There has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologised to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family,' their statement read afterwards.

Two years later, Beyoncé dropped the song Lemonade, which seemingly made references to Jay-Z's affairs. A year later, Jay-Z reportedly admitted that he cheated on his wife on his '4:44' song.

He also made the same confession during his interview with The New York Times. But as for Beyoncé, the singer has never said anything about potentially living or dating her bodyguard.