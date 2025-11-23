The newly crowned Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, is facing calls for her immediate resignation following allegations of undisclosed financial ties between her family and the pageant's leadership. The demand, issued by former judge Omar Harfouch, has escalated a growing crisis of confidence surrounding the organisation, with critics suggesting the results were pre-determined to mitigate a prior public relations scandal.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch Has No Plans to Resign?

Harfouch has publicly urged Bosch to step down. He cites her family's alleged financial and political links to the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) as a breach of competition integrity.

Furthermore, Harfouch has targeted Raul Rocha, President of the Miss Universe Committee, calling for his resignation due to alleged serious violations of ethics and the international charter of beauty competitions.

CONTROVERSY‼️ Miss Universe resigned juge Omar Harfouch is asking for “Urgent measures must be taken next week” : 1. The immediate resignation of Miss Mexico” following the confirmed financial and...

If Rocha resigns, Harfouch believes that an independent committee should be tapped to design a more transparent and honest election system. The system should be supervised by a certified auditing firm to ensure the accuracy of the results.

As an interim measure, Harfouch believes that Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig's reign should be extended for another year while the organisation fixes the ongoing controversies.

Additionally, he is urging a full investigation into commercial transactions involving Puerto Rico. He wants to know whether any of the written and verbal agreements signed involve potential plans to manipulate future competitions.

What the Issue Is All About

The scrutiny surrounding Bosch's victory is compounded by earlier friction between the contestant and pageant officials. Just weeks before she was crowned, Bosch made headlines for standing up to Nawat Itsaragrasil, the owner of a rival pageant, one of the pageant officials who allegedly berated her in public. At the time, Miss Mexico was praised for defending herself

Following the issue, Bosch was named the newest Miss Universe winner. However, not everyone was happy with the result. In fact, some are convinced that it was rigged.

Fans of the beauty pageant believe that the organisation awarded the crown to Miss Mexico to put an end to all the talks surrounding her squabble with Itsaragrasil. Critics argue this narrative suggests a 'make-up call' rather than a merit-based victory.

Miss Mexico Continues to Receive Hate Online

Despite the intensifying discourse discussing her recent win, Bosch has utilised social media to celebrate her success. On her Instagram account, Miss Mexico expressed how grateful she is for staying true to what she believes she is destined to do.

'Today, I reaffirmed that what God has destined for you, neither envy stops it, nor destiny aborts it, nor luck changes it. Long live Christ the King,' she captioned the snap.

Thousands of people flocked to Instagram to comment on Bosch's post. Some of them accused her of winning because of her dad's money. Others also pointed out that none of the other contestants publicly congratulated Bosch.

The commentary reflects a deep scepticism among the pageant's core fanbase. 'Mexico wasn't the best answerer, she wasn't the best dresser, she wasn't the best walker, and she didn't do well in any of the rounds, but she still won first place,' one person wrote.

'It really feels cooked, and it's not fair to the other candidates who did better,' someone said.

'Miss money. The dad bought the Miss Universe crown,' a third person said.

'After watching Miss Universe 2025, I couldn't shake the feeling that sometimes it's not the hardest-working woman who wins, but the one with the right connections. It's frustrating to see a crown go to someone who didn't truly earn it,' a fourth person wrote.

As of writing, Bosch has not publicly responded to the controversy.