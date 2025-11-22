Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines ever since they started dating. And fans went crazy after learning that the happy couple will soon tie the knot. After they announced their engagement, supporters of the singer and her fiancé have been waiting for major details about their upcoming union.

A source told The Sun that the couple have finally decided on their wedding venue, and it's not what fans would've guessed.

The same insider claimed that the couple will hold the ceremony in the $17 million New England mansion that Swift purchased recently.

To set the mood, the property will be transformed to make it an ideal location for her dream wedding.

Prior to this, Swift and Kelce have been adamant about keeping the key details of their wedding private. So, fans weren't expecting to find out where their idols would tie the knot.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Details

And head of this revelation, there were also rumours claiming that Swift and Kelce were planning to wed in Italy. But they ultimately decided on a more private and secure venue.

Of course, budget is not an issue for both Swift and Kelce. Reports claimed that the couple is willing to spend millions on landscaping alone. After all, their wedding is a one-day event, and they want it to be as special as possible.

Guests will be thrilled to see a slew of different flowers adorning Swift and Kelce's wedding venue. The source claimed that the singer wants to have as many colourful flowers as possible on her wedding day.

'She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones. Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true,' the source said.

When Will Taylor Swift Tie the Knot?

During her interview on The Graham Norton Show, Swift subtly teased when her wedding would take place.

Even though she did not reveal the actual date, Swift said that her special day will take place following the promotions and tour of her latest album.

How Did Travis Kelce Propose?

Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in August 2025. Weeks later, she revealed that she had no idea that a proposal was about to take place.

'He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out - 10 out of 10,' Swift said (via Us Weekly).

Taylor Swift's Touching Revelation About Weddings and Travis Kelce

Swift's past relationships have all been so public. And the same can be said about all her breakups. The singer candidly revealed she has never really thought about getting married despite all the personas she was linked to in the past.

According to her, weddings and planning only became a thing for her after she started dating Kelce.

'You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person,' she said.