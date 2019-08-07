Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover portrait of the September 2018 issue shot by 24-year-old Tyler Mitchell will be displayed at Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, in Washington DC. Mitchell was the first African-American photographer in Vogue's 125-year history to shoot a cover photo.

Mitchell announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday. He wrote "A year ago today we broke the flood gates open".

Beyoncé was wearing a Valentino dress and a hat designed by Philip Treacy in the issue titled See Your Halo. The shoot was held in the English countryside.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly gave Beyoncé full freedom of editorial control for the cover photo, including choosing her photographer. Beyoncé told Vogue, "When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell."

The National Portrait Gallery tweeted their gratitude, "We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! We look forward to adding this new work to our collection."

Mitchell later went on to shoot Zendaya for Vogue's May 2019 cover.