Cruz Beckham, son of former England football captain David Beckham, has gone viral after flashing his private parts in the face of his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, while holidaying on a yacht in Italy. The incident, filmed on the Amalfi Coast in mid-August 2025, was captured in photos obtained by TMZ.

The video shows Cruz exposing himself playfully while Jackie laughs at the bold gesture. The clip quickly circulated online, sparking widespread searches about Cruz's personal life, including his age, height and his relationship with Jackie.

The Viral Yacht Incident

In the now-infamous photos first reported by TMZ, Cruz can be seen on board a luxury yacht wearing swim briefs before making the risqué gesture towards his girlfriend. Jackie appears amused and entertained, smiling throughout the moment.

While the interaction seemed light-hearted, the video drew heavy attention from both fans and tabloids. TMZ described it as Cruz 'going balls to the wall', noting that the playful display generated a flurry of comments across social media platforms.

The scene comes just weeks after Cruz made headlines for parodying his father's iconic Speedo look on a previous family yacht trip. That appearance had already attracted attention for its uncanny resemblance to David Beckham's widely photographed beach moments.

Who Is Cruz Beckham's Girlfriend—Jackie Apostel?

Jackie Apostel, 29, is a Brazilian-German songwriter and producer who has been dating Cruz Beckham since 2024. The couple's relationship became public after a series of joint appearances on holidays and at social gatherings. Jackie has been seen alongside Cruz in numerous Instagram posts, and the two have become a familiar pair in paparazzi coverage of the Beckham family.

Her career in music production has drawn interest as well, with Jackie reportedly working behind the scenes on creative projects while accompanying Cruz during his own studio rehearsals. Lifestyle features have described their relationship as both close and long-term, setting her apart from Cruz's earlier, shorter-lived relationships.

Cruz Beckham's Age and Height

Cruz Beckham was born on 20 February 2005, making him 20 years old this year. Standing at an estimated 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), he is often noted for his lean build and resemblance to his father. Searches about his age and height frequently surge whenever Cruz features in viral headlines, underscoring the public curiosity surrounding his personal details.

Cruz, who has been pursuing a career in music, has previously shared snippets from studio sessions on social media, although no official release date for a debut single has been confirmed.

Comparisons with David Beckham

The parallels between Cruz and his father David Beckham have become a recurring theme in media coverage. Just as David was known for making headlines with his fashion choices and confident beach appearances, Cruz's yacht antics have invited comparisons to his father's style and charisma. Outlets noted that Cruz's playful display echoed David's iconic swimsuit photographs that once dominated tabloids worldwide.

The father-son comparison extends beyond appearance, with fans frequently drawing links between Cruz's personality in public moments and David's own high-profile past.

Beckham Family Spotlight

Cruz's latest viral moment coincides with increased scrutiny of the Beckham family. His older brother Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz recently renewed their vows in the United States, an event that sparked speculation about a rift after parents David and Victoria Beckham were not present.

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham has been seen holidaying with the family, and his youngest sibling, Harper, has featured in Victoria's social media posts.

Cruz's bold moment on the Amalfi yacht has ensured that his name remains firmly in the spotlight, adding another chapter to the ongoing media fascination with the Beckham family.