Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has long woven Taylor Swift's music into its emotional tapestry, and Season 3 continues the tradition with a particularly stirring moment in its latest episode.

In the closing scene of Episode 7, Taylor's 'loml' (Love of My Life) plays as Belly wrestles with conflicting emotions, tying together her heartbreak and Conrad's regret in a way that left fans reaching for tissues. The moments left the fans of the show and Swifties into a frenzy as no one expected creator Jenny Han to use this particular song so perfectly.

It's an arresting reminder of how well-chosen music can deepen storytelling. Let's look back at five standout moments where the show embraced Swift's songs to amplify that all-too-relatable ache of adolescence.

1. 'loml' in Season 3, Ep 7: A Devastating Love Confession

In a scene filled with raw emotion, Conrad confesses his love to Belly on the beach, only to be met with painful rejection.

She retreats to bed, haunted by his words, while he sits alone on the dock. As 'loml' sweeps in, it binds their separate heartbreaks into one. Belly is clearly emotionally devastated as she lies down next to her friend Taylor, while Swift's lyrics 'Who's gonna stop us from waltzing to rekindled flames if we know the steps anyway...' kick in.

It's the emotional crescendo of the episode, and it was enough to reduce the fans to a puddle!

2. 'Lover' in Season 1 Ep 1: The Dreamy Reunion

The series first signals Belly's deep feelings for Conrad using 'Lover' in the Season 1 premiere, playing as she arrives at the summer house at Cousins Beach and finally gets to see him.

As Conrad enters the frame, the lyrics 'There's a dazzling haze mysterious way about you dear..' start playing, turning the scene into a dreamy ambience, capturing the magnetic pull between them.

3. 'False God,' Both Times: The Near Kiss Moments

Two of the most obsessive moments from the show are shown as Taylor's 'False God' swells in the background. In Season 1 Episode 4, the song made its first appearance as Conrad and Belly stand on the dock, almost kissing each other, but were interrupted by a jealous Jeremiah who fired a firecracker towards them.

The second time the song appeared, it was a chef's kiss. In Season 3 Episode 6, it was played in a romantically charged moment, as Belly and Conrad once again come inches closer to kissing.

The song underscores the tension, desire, and implied risk of their closeness.

4. 'The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)': Conrad Rescuing Belly

During the debutante ball finale, Belly stands alone while Jeremiah is absent.

When Conrad steps in to dance, 'The Way I Loved You' blasts, which is a lush, emotional track about intense but unstable love that perfectly mirrors Belly's feelings. The moment is choreographed to its every beat, and the use of the song's bridge sets in like butter as Belly sees Conrad walking towards her, being all starry-eyed.

5. 'You're Losing Me': Betrayal Wears a Swift Melody

Season 3 Episode 1 delivers a devastating reveal in which Belly learns that Jeremiah cheated on her with Lacy during spring break in Cabo when they were 'on a break.'

As her world collapses, 'You're Losing Me' cuts through with its aching clarity as she starts running away down the side of the road. The lyrics, 'My heart won't start....' play in as Belly fades in emotions.

What Makes These Moments Sting So Deep?

Taylor Swift's songs feel like characters of their own in TSITP, and this is so because one of the show's creators and writer of the book on which the show is based is Jenny Han, who is herself a Swiftie.

The author has revealed that she began writing the books to Swift's music and even penned a handwritten note to Swift to secure 'The Way I Loved You' for that key ball scene, a moment she called an 'incredible gift.'