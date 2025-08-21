At a time when dating rumours are always abuzz in Hollywood, no one ever truly knows who the spotlight will fall on next. Apparently, the focus is now on veteran actress Christine Baranski and singer King Princess.

The two artists recently worked together after joining the cast of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers for its second season. Since then, Baranski and King Princess have been photographed together. However, they've addressed the speculation head-on in an interview.

How Did the Christine Baranski, King Princess Dating Rumours Start?

Following the death of Baranski's husband in 2014, the actress hasn't been publicly linked to anyone romantically. In recent weeks, however, the rumour mill has been abuzz after she had been spotted several times with King Princess since working together on Nine Perfect Strangers.

Social media also sent fans into overdrive after actor Hannah Einbinder reposted a photo of Baranski and King Princess together with the caption 'do i [sic] even need to say it.' Since then, many have been convinced that the two stars have been getting cosy together behind the scenes.

The Two Stars Dismissed the Rumours Together In a Recent Interview

Despite the photos and public appearances, Baranski and King Princess have maintained that they are just friends. The two artists even confirmed as much in a detailed conversation for Interview Magazine.

In the interview, the two discussed King Princess's first experience filming a TV show, including accidentally standing in the background of a scene that Baranski was filming. Despite the huge age gap between the two stars, they bonded on set right away. 'We were connected somehow,' King Princess pointed out. 'There was an unspoken mind meld happening.'

The offscreen connection translated to onscreen chemistry. 'Both our characters are resistant and generationally apart, but we're both irreverent with a great sense of humour,' Baranski told her co-star. The veteran actress also refers to her newfound friendship with Princess King as 'possibly the greatest gift' while referring to the musician as a 'wildly talented young woman who's so opinionated, deeply funny and witty.' 'We've curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends,' Baranski also told her. 'That's a great gift, which is why I'm interviewing you.'

Not long after, King Princess also pointed out that their closeness might spark dating rumours. 'People will talk,' she told her co-star. In response, Baranski remarked, 'Let's give them something to talk about.' The veteran actress then went on to provide details of their supposed 'first date,' which involved getting 'dressed up' and going to a 'chic, French-y watering hole' for dinner. 'We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we're talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives,' Baranski continued. 'I think that's where we profoundly bonded.'

In a separate interview with Deadline, Baranski referred to 'rockstar' King Princess as 'my new young best friend.' And since friends go out together, the actress also revealed that they were planning to go to the theatre together soon after. They probably had the best time.