Anime fans are being given the chance to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle before its worldwide cinema debut. The film, which is scheduled for international release on 12 September 2025, forms part of a trilogy that will conclude the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on screen.

Crunchyroll, the streaming service behind the global distribution, has arranged special advance screenings to build anticipation. The events accompany a major online marathon of the television series, designed to bring new and long-term viewers together ahead of the latest instalment. The strategy follows the film's strong performance in Japan, where it broke box office records after its July premiere.

Background on Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, also titled Part 1: Akaza Returns, adapts the climactic 'Infinity Castle' storyline from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, it is the first in a trilogy of feature-length adaptations.

The film premiered in Japan on 18 July 2025 and immediately set new records with sold-out midnight screenings, according to ScreenDaily. It registered one of the strongest opening-day earnings of the year. International release dates are set for 12 September in both the United States and the United Kingdom, while several Asian markets, including India, secured earlier launches in August. The announcement that actor Channing Tatum will voice a role in the English dub has further fuelled global interest.

Early Screening Access

For North American audiences, Crunchyroll has scheduled an advance event on 9 September 2025, three days before the general release. Eligibility is limited to subscribers on the Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan tiers, with tickets available through Fandango. Ticket sales opened on 15 August and are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Screenings will take place in more than 250 cinemas across the United States and Canada. Formats include IMAX and other premium large-screen showings, with both subtitled and dubbed versions available.

Global Audiences

The advance screenings apply only to North America, but UK fans will join the wider global release on 12 September 2025. Cinemas including Vue, Odeon and Cineworld are expected to carry the title, with listings to be confirmed closer to the date. Premium formats such as IMAX are also anticipated to be offered in major cities.

Crunchyroll is also supporting the international launch with a 24-hour YouTube marathon beginning on 16 August. The stream will include all 63 episodes of the television series as well as the Mugen Train film, providing a comprehensive refresher for audiences preparing for the new release, GamesRadar reported.

Comment

Film and Franchise

The Infinity Castle film is the first part of a trilogy that will conclude the Demon Slayer story on screen. Its international release in September means UK fans will see it at the same time as audiences in the United States, an uncommon alignment that highlights the global scale of the launch.

The combination of cinema screenings, streaming marathons and advance events underlines the international appeal of the franchise. With its record-breaking start in Japan, added star power in the English dub, and simultaneous transatlantic release, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is positioned to continue the series' success as one of the most prominent anime titles in the global market.